OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment on Bahrain under our updated methodology.

-- We are revising our BICRA on Bahrain to group '6' from group '5'.

-- We are also maintaining our economic risk score of '6', and assigning an industry risk score of '6'.

BICRA ACTION

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said it is revising its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Bahrain to group '6' from group '5'. It is also maintaining the economic risk score at '6' and assigning an industry risk score of '6'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of the Kingdom of Bahrain (Bahrain; BBB/Negative/A-3) under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from Standard & Poor's view of the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '6' include Croatia, Estonia, and Guatemala.

Our economic risk score of '6' reflects our opinion that Bahrain has "high risk" in "economic resilience" and "credit risk in the economy," and "intermediate risk" in "economic imbalances," as our criteria define these terms.

Bahrain depends on oil revenue and has close links to Saudi Arabia, which exposes its government and economy to the volatility of commodity prices. In addition, the current political turmoil in the country and its limited monetary flexibility owing to the exchange rate peg to the U.S. dollar are accentuating economic risks.