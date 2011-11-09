(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 09-
OVERVIEW
-- We have reviewed our Banking Industry Country Risk
Assessment on Bahrain under our updated methodology.
-- We are revising our BICRA on Bahrain to group '6' from
group '5'.
-- We are also maintaining our economic risk score of '6',
and assigning an industry risk score of '6'.
BICRA ACTION
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said it is revising its
Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Bahrain to
group '6' from group '5'. It is also maintaining the economic
risk score at '6' and assigning an industry risk score of '6'.
RATIONALE
We have reviewed the banking sector of the Kingdom of
Bahrain (Bahrain; BBB/Negative/A-3) under our updated BICRA
methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one
"designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A
BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial
institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in
both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10,
ranging from Standard & Poor's view of the lowest-risk banking
systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other
countries in BICRA group '6' include Croatia, Estonia, and
Guatemala.
Our economic risk score of '6' reflects our opinion that
Bahrain has "high risk" in "economic resilience" and "credit
risk in the economy," and "intermediate risk" in "economic
imbalances," as our criteria define these terms.
Bahrain depends on oil revenue and has close links to Saudi
Arabia, which exposes its government and economy to the
volatility of commodity prices. In addition, the current
political turmoil in the country and its limited monetary
flexibility owing to the exchange rate peg to the U.S. dollar
are accentuating economic risks.