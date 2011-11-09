(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 09-

OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on South Africa under our updated methodology.

-- We are revising our BICRA on South Africa to group '4' from group '5'.

-- We are also maintaining our economic risk score of '5' and assigning an industry risk score of '3'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is revising its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on South Africa to group '4' from group '5'. We are also maintaining our economic risk score of '5' and assigning an industry risk score of '3'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of the Republic of South Africa (foreign currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; local currency A/Stable/A-1) under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group 1) to the highest-risk (group 10). Other countries in BICRA group '4' include Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Israel, and the Czech and Slovak Republics.

Our economic risk score of '5' reflects our opinion that South Africa has "high risk" in "economic resilience," and "intermediate risk" in "economic imbalances" and "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria define those terms.

South Africa's low levels of wealth, high unemployment, social inequalities, and, most importantly, large infrastructure needs are restraining its long-term economic growth and political stability and in our view restricting the country's financial flexibility.

In our view, the economy is showing signs of recovery after a recessionary phase in 2009 and slow recovery in 2010. We expect GDP growth in 2011 and 2012 to remain relatively restrained at between 3%-4%.

Our "intermediate risk" assessment of "economic imbalances" reflects our view that property prices and credit growth are likely to remain subdued, owing to stuttering growth. Despite being vulnerable to portfolio flows, the country's external indebtedness and current account deficit are only moderate risks.

Our "intermediate risk" assessment of "credit risk" reflects our view that South African banks' asset quality is recovering slowly. This is due to the modest economic growth, stagnant real estate market, and slow debt rehabilitation process. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) have reduced from 5.9% of total loans at Dec. 31, 2009 to 5.5% at July 31, 2011. In our view, the banking sector is somewhat exposed to real estate lending. This contributes to the majority of NPLs in the sector, reflecting high household indebtedness. The highly collateralized nature of real estate NPLs has enabled the banks to maintain provisioning at modest levels.

Our industry risk score of '3' reflects our opinion that the country faces "low risk" in its "institutional framework" and "competitive dynamics," and "intermediate risk" in "systemwide funding," as our criteria define those terms.

Our "low risk" assessment of the "institutional framework" reflects our view of prudent regulation and supervision within the banking system. This has been demonstrated by the early adoption of international accounting standards and Basel II capital requirements. In addition, with continuing foreign exchange controls, South African banks have only modest international exposure. The banking sector also displays good governance and transparency.

The South African banking system is highly concentrated and oligopolistic in nature; therefore the threat of new entrants in the market without acquisition is minimal. The banks' risk appetite is not aggressive, which has helped them to maintain good financial performance and stability over the recent period. Five major groups dominate the financial services sector. These account for 90% of banking sector assets, as well as brokerage and asset management services.

The South African banking system is largely deposit funded, but is structurally exposed to short-term wholesale deposits, mainly from institutional investors. This results in a significant asset-liability mismatch. However, we believe that because of the foreign exchange controls in place, the recycling of retail deposits through institutional investors and the mechanics of domestic settlement and clearing (which is dominated by the large banks) largely mitigate these risks. Positively, there is minimal foreign funding. Local debt markets are deep and liquid by emerging market standards, but lack the capacity to provide funding to South African banks to meet Basel III requirements.

We classify the South African government as "supportive" toward the domestic banking sector. This reflects our view that the government has adequate financial resources to provide support to the banking sector if necessary, although it has no current explicit support policy to rescue private banks.

