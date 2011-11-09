(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Croatia in light of our updated methodology.

-- We are maintaining our BICRA on Croatia at group '6'.

-- We are also revising our economic risk score to '7' from '6', and assigning an industry risk score of '5'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is maintaining its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Croatia at group '6'. It is also revising the economic risk score to '7' from '6' and assigning an industry risk score of '5'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of the Republic of Croatia (BBB-/Negative/A-3) in light of our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group 1) to the highest-risk (group 10). Other countries in BICRA group '6' include Estonia, Bahrain, and Guatemala.

Our economic risk score of '7' reflects our opinion that Croatia has "high risk" in terms of "economic resilience," "economic imbalances," and "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria define those terms.

The relatively small and open Croatian economy is slowly recovering from the deep 2009 recession, when GDP contracted by 6% as global trade and exports fell after years of prosperous economic growth. In our opinion, depressed domestic demand and moderate credit growth continue to weigh on Croatia's recovery prospects, which lag behind those of neighboring countries. Croatia's competitiveness is still constrained by the country's large public sector, high tax burden, poor business climate, and relatively low labor force participation rate. That said, EU accession, scheduled for July 2013, should improve Croatia's prosperity and growth potential, if key structural reforms are implemented.

Like many countries in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Croatia experienced strong credit growth and rapidly increasing house prices before 2008. These trends mirrored increases in wealth and signaled a gradual catch-up with eurozone countries. The economic imbalances that built up in the 2000s are gradually winding down. The real estate market, for instance, has been contracting for two years since the 2009 peak. We expect this house price correction and the associated deleveraging process to have a significant impact on the banking sector.

Our assessment of high credit risk in Croatia incorporates the moderate leverage in the private sector and the banks' high level of foreign currency lending. Foreign currency loans comprised a high 73% of total loans at end-2010. We are not surprised to see such a high level of loans indexed to the euro (about 60% of the total loan book) in a country that expects to join the EU shortly, but it exposes banks to the risk on the unhedged borrowers. While household debt is relatively low, the corporate sector is highly leveraged compared with regional peers.

Our industry risk score of '5' for Croatia is based on our opinion that the country faces "high risk" in its "institutional framework," and "intermediate risk" in "competitive dynamics" and "systemwide funding," as our criteria define those terms.

Croatia's regulation and supervision is of adequate quality but regulators failed to limit bank lending in foreign currencies during the economic boom. In our opinion, banking regulation has been strengthened in recent years. Disclosure and financial transparency is good compared with regional peers', thanks to the presence of strategic foreign shareholders.

The banking sector benefits from high stability, as demonstrated by the stable market shares of the top three banks, and the dominance of foreign players. Market distortions caused by the presence of state-owned banks are limited. The privatization process has significantly increased average levels of autonomy over governance and management in the Croatian banking system. Croatian banks focus on plain "vanilla" products and traditional commercial banking, where retail margins are relatively high.

The banking system generally has a good overall funding structure--the loan portfolio is almost fully funded by core customer deposits. External funding represents a moderate 13% of total loans, and essentially consists of an increasing amount of intragroup funding from foreign parents.

We consider the domestic debt capital market to be narrow; bond market capitalization to GDP lags behind the ratios seen in other CEE countries. As a result, recourse to debt market issuance for both banking and corporate sectors is marginal and that limits the banking sector's funding alternatives.

We classify the Croatian government as "supportive" toward domestic banking. This classification recognizes that the Croatian government has a good track record of providing extraordinary support to the banking system in times of stress.

