Nov 09-

OVERVIEW

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is maintaining its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Czech Republic at group '4'. It is also revising the economic risk score to '4' from '5' and assigning an industry risk score of '4'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of Czech Republic (foreign currency AA-/Stable/A-1+; local currency AA/Stable/A-1+) under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems". A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group 1) to the highest-risk (group 10). Other countries in BICRA group '4' include Spain, Slovakia, Taiwan, Qatar, Mexico, and Israel.

Our economic risk score of '4' reflects our opinion that the Czech Republic faces "intermediate risk" in terms of "economic resilience", "economic imbalances", and "credit risk in the economy", as our criteria define these terms.

The Czech economy is small, competitive, and open, with growth prospects closely linked to external demand. This makes Czech Republic somewhat vulnerable to a decline in global trade or a slowdown of its main partner Germany. Following the 2009 recession, economic growth has resumed, but output has not yet returned to precrisis levels. A floating exchange rate supports financial stability and, in our view, political institutions are relatively effective and accountable, and policymaking predictable. This provides supportive operating conditions for banks.