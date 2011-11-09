(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BICRA ACTION
On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said
that it is maintaining its Banking Industry Country Risk
Assessment (BICRA) on Czech Republic at group '4'. It is also
revising the economic risk score to '4' from '5' and assigning
an industry risk score of '4'.
RATIONALE
We have reviewed the banking sector of Czech Republic
(foreign currency AA-/Stable/A-1+; local currency
AA/Stable/A-1+) under our updated BICRA methodology. Our
criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate
and compare global banking systems". A BICRA analysis for a
country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that
take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A
BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the
lowest-risk banking systems (group 1) to the highest-risk (group
10). Other countries in BICRA group '4' include Spain, Slovakia,
Taiwan, Qatar, Mexico, and Israel.
Our economic risk score of '4' reflects our opinion that the
Czech Republic faces "intermediate risk" in terms of "economic
resilience", "economic imbalances", and "credit risk in the
economy", as our criteria define these terms.
The Czech economy is small, competitive, and open, with
growth prospects closely linked to external demand. This makes
Czech Republic somewhat vulnerable to a decline in global trade
or a slowdown of its main partner Germany. Following the 2009
recession, economic growth has resumed, but output has not yet
returned to precrisis levels. A floating exchange rate supports
financial stability and, in our view, political institutions are
relatively effective and accountable, and policymaking
predictable. This provides supportive operating conditions for
banks.