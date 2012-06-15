(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong Kong-based Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Ltd (ICBC Asia), and Macau-based Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Macau) Limited (ICBC Macau), including their Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A'. The Outlooks are Stable.

The affirmation of ICBC Asia's and ICBC Macau's ratings reflect an extremely high probability of support from their Chinese parent Industrial & Commercial Bank of China (ICBC, 'A'/Stable) if needed. The alignment of their IDRs with ICBC's sovereign support-driven IDRs reflects Fitch's expectation that support from the Chinese government for ICBC would extend to ICBC Asia and ICBC Macau. This takes into account the two banks' strategic importance to, and their strong and increasing integration with ICBC. It also factors in the banks' small sizes relative to ICBC, and the economic and political ties between China, Hong Kong and Macau.

In Fitch's view, ICBC remains committed to support both entities with liquidity and capital to accommodate their growth ambitions. ICBC injected HKD6.1bn of common equity into ICBC Asia in 2011 and plans to replace part of ICBC Asia's tier 2 capital with common equity in 2012. ICBC also holds HKD5.7bn and MOP2bn of subordinated notes issued by ICBC Asia and ICBC Macau respectively and has considerable interbank placements in the two banks.

Both banks will continue to grow rapidly and their standalone credit profiles will likely further converge with ICBC's as majority of new referred lending will remain China-related and benefit from a guarantee from the parent. Fitch expects that expansion via such business referrals from the parent will continue to outpace onshore (Hong Kong and Macau) loan growth as was the case in 2010-2011. ICBC Asia's gross mainland China exposures doubled in 2011 to 55% of total assets (23% non-bank exposures and 32% to banks and other financial institutions). ICBC Macau's China-related exposures (about 15% of its assets at end-2011, 2010: 9%) were mainly corporate loans guaranteed by ICBC and corporate bonds issued by Chinese stated-owned enterprises.

ICBC Asia operates 52 branches and has a 3% share of the banking system assets in Hong Kong. It wholly owns China Mercantile Bank, which operates three branches in China and contributed 19% to its pre-tax profit in 2011 (2010: 7%). ICBC Macau is Macau's second-largest bank, representing 14% of system-wide assets at end-2011 via 16 branches. ICBC Asia's Fitch core capital ratio was 11.8% at end-2011 and ICBC Macau's 14.6%.

ICBC Asia's subordinated notes are notched down a level from its IDR, reflecting higher loss severity given their subordination to senior unsecured instruments.

The rating actions of ICBC (Asia) and ICBC (Macau) are as follows:

ICBC Asia

- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'F1'

- Support Rating: affirmed at '1'

- Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'A-'

ICBC Macau

- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'F1'

- Support Rating: affirmed at '1'