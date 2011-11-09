(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Egypt in light of our updated methodology.

-- We are maintaining our BICRA on Egypt at group '8'.

-- We are also maintaining our economic risk score at '8', and assigning an industry risk score of '7'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is maintaining its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Egypt at group '8'. It is also maintaining the economic risk score at '8' and assigning an industry risk score of '7'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of the Arab Republic of Egypt (BB-/Negative/B) in light of our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group 1) to the highest-risk (group 10). Other countries in BICRA group '8' include Argentina, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, Nigeria, and Tunisia.

Our economic risk score of '8' for Egypt reflects our opinion that Egypt has a "very high risk" in "economic resilience" and "credit risk in the economy," and "high risk" in terms of "economic imbalances," as our criteria define these terms.

The main risks facing Egyptian banks relate to their operating environment. We expect uncertainties surrounding the political transition phase following February's ouster of President Hosni Mubarak, and potential security issues, to hamper the country's economic growth. Egypt is sensitive to a sharp economic downturn because of the low level of wealth in the country (GDP per capita is below $3,000) and the fast-growing population. Public finances have also weakened. Combined, these factors are likely to weaken asset quality and profitability indicators for banks. Long-term economic prospects remain good. The existing infrastructure and key service industries, such as tourism, underpin Egypt's economic potential.

The deterioration in the economy will encumber the banking sector by increasing credit costs. In addition, the real estate and stock markets are in a correction phase. Although the banks have limited direct exposure to these sectors, the correction could harm them, especially the large public sector banks.

Private sector leverage compared to GDP is low, partly because only a small portion of the retail and corporate base have bank or loan accounts. That said, we consider that lending and underwriting standards are "relaxed" as banks have structural credit exposures to cyclical or vulnerable sectors like tourism, real estate, and construction. In addition, the legal system and payment culture do not support banking activities. Lending practices and enterprise risk management vary broadly among banks, however. Recently reformed public sector banks still need to display a track record of appropriate credit risk management through a full economic cycle.

Our industry risk score of '7' for Egypt is based on our opinion that the country has "very high risk" in its "institutional framework," and "high risk" in its "competitive dynamics," and "intermediate risk" in "systemwide funding," as our criteria define these terms.

Despite recent improvements and a clear commitment from the authorities to reform the banking sector, this is still a work in progress. We also consider it highly likely that political uncertainties and the economic slowdown may delay the full implementation of the initial reform program, from the privatization of state-owned banks to improved transparency. During the political transition, we do not exclude the possibility that regulations might be relaxed and we may even see some cases of regulatory forbearance.

Risk appetite is restrained in our view. The Central Bank of Egypt has been instrumental in prohibiting complex transactions or products. However, we consider that banks operate in a moderately unstable competitive environment. We view the Egyptian banking industry as fragmented; it has 39 licensed banks. The three largest state-owned banks represent 40% of the sector. These modernizing institutions are adopting more-aggressive commercial practices, which could increase the level of competition. In addition, the consolidation of the banking sector is not yet complete, in our view.

Systemwide funding represents a relative strength for the system. Stable core customer deposits are abundant and could easily increase if banks were able to attract and retain customers that are used to dealing in cash. On the other hand, the level of intermediation is low and excess funds are mainly invested in local sovereign debt. Finally, banks do not have easy access to international capital markets and the domestic debt capital market is underdeveloped.

We classify the Egyptian government as "supportive" toward domestic banking. The government's track record of support for distressed financial institutions is positive. We consider that the government is willing to provide extraordinary support to the banking system in times of exceptional stress, but its financial ability to do so is limited.

