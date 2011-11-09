(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 09-
OVERVIEW
-- We have reviewed our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment on
Tunisia under our updated methodology.
-- We are maintaining our BICRA on Tunisia at group '8'.
-- We are also revising our economic risk score to '7' from '8', and
assigning an industry risk score of '8'.
BICRA ACTION
On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is
maintaining its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Tunisia at
group '8'. It is also revising the economic risk score to '7' from '8', and
assigning an industry risk score of '8'.
RATIONALE
We have reviewed the banking sector of the Republic of Tunisia (foreign
currency BBB-/Negative/A-3, local currency BBB/Negative/A-3) under our updated
BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to
evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country
covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend
credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to
10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the
highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '8' include Lebanon,
Argentina, Uruguay, and Georgia.
Our economic risk score of '7' reflects our opinion that Tunisia has "high
risk" in "economic resilience", "intermediate risk" in "economic imbalances,"
and "very high risk" in "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria define
these terms.
Tunisia's economy is diversified and demonstrated resilience during the
economic downturn of 2008-2010. However, various shocks, including the
uncertainty of the political transition after the ouster of former president
Ben Ali, a plunge in tourism revenue, and lower growth prospects in the
country's main trade partner the EU, have hindered Tunisia's growth prospects.
There is no sign of a real estate bubble in Tunisia despite rapid growth in
real estate prices over the past five years. Past economic growth and
sustained domestic demand for housing have contributed to market stability, in
our view. Under the prevailing economic conditions, we expect real estate and
equity growth to be limited over the short term.
Credit growth is likely to remain subdued, and we expect banks' nonperforming
loans (NPLs) to increase over the short to medium term in the aftermath of
2011's political unrest State-owned banks carrying substantial problematic
assets as a legacy from previous crises tend to apply relaxed underwriting
standards. However, private banks tend to use more conservative underwriting
standards and therefore have much lower levels of problem loans.
Our industry risk score of '8' for Tunisia is based on our opinion that the
country faces "very high risk" in its "institutional framework", "high risk"
in "competitive dynamics," and "very high risk" in "systemwide funding," as
our criteria define these terms.
Our "very high risk" assessment of the institutional framework is underpinned
by a regulatory framework that we view as conservative in terms of solvency
requirements and classification of nonperforming loans (NPLs). However, this
is offset to some extent by recent legislation that allows banks to not
classify as NPLs some new problem loans arising from 2011's political turmoil.
Tunisian banks have insufficient provisioning to cover problem loans, in our
view, and the regulator has yet to implement Basel II principles to identify
all the risks. The central bank has been supportive of the banking system in
the past and under current difficult conditions, but we see its recent track
record as moderate given the need for still pending capital injections to
weakly capitalized state-owned banks. We also consider supervision of the
banking sector to be barely adequate.
Tunisian banks have high risk appetite, with a sector that is fragmented and
competitive. This leads to low margins and profitability. Although the
Tunisian banking sector has been very stable in the past, we expect future
reforms to change the competitive dynamics to some extent, enabling
consolidation and potentially opening the way for new entrants. There are no
particular market distortions affecting the sector. Tunisians banks do not
feature high-risk characteristics related to complex or risky products.
The banking system is primarily funded by a stable customer deposit base.
However, core customer deposits as a share of total loans are lower than for
some regional peers. Funding support from foreign parents is limited and
relates only to a handful of private banks that control a modest market share.
These characteristics are further underpinned by a narrow domestic debt
capital market.
We consider the Tunisian government as "supportive" toward domestic banking.
Although we recognize the track record of support, we are of the view that the
government has limited financial flexibility and capacity to provide
extraordinary financial support to banks in times of stress.
