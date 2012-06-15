(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 15 - The Swiss National Bank's (SNB) statement that UBS ('A'/Stable/'a-') and Credit Suisse Group ('A'/Stable/'a') should promptly improve their loss-absorbing capacity confirms that Switzerland maintains one of Europe's strictest supervisory frameworks for banks, Fitch Ratings says.

Switzerland has been a first mover in recent years in tightening banking regulation in light of the considerable relative size of UBS and Credit Suisse and the importance of financial services for the domestic economy. However, we expect other regulators to close the gap on the SNB and the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) in the coming years.

The SNB said Thursday that UBS and in particular Credit Suisse should improve their "look-through" Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratios and decrease leverage by restricting dividends (in the case of UBS) or by taking "all action necessary" (in the case of Credit Suisse). This confirms our view that Credit Suisse will have to generate adequate internal capital and manage the transition to Basel III carefully to support its current Viability Rating. Given UBS' lower Viability Rating and comparatively stronger Basel III capital position, continued improvements in Basel III capitalisation could, all else being equal, put upward pressure on UBS' Viability Rating in the medium-term.

In this context, further progress in reducing risk-weighted assets while maintaining adequate internal capital generation to allow for a continued capital build-up is particularly important. Fitch's Viability Ratings for UBS and Credit Suisse are based on the assumption that both banks will continue to prioritise improving their loss-absorption capacity and will take all necessary measures to operate with a strong capitalisation and meet their Basel III capital metric targets.

UBS' Basel 2.5 core Tier 1 and Basel III look-through CET1 ratios stood at 16.7% and 7.5% respectively at end-Q112. Credit Suisse's Basel 2.5 core Tier 1 ratio was 10% at end-Q112 and the SNB estimates the bank's Basel III look-through CET1 ratio at 5.9% at end-Q112 (Credit Suisse presented a simulated Basel III CET1 look-through ratio of 7% for end-2012).

Both banks' credit profiles are supported by their small direct exposure to peripheral Europe and Switzerland's safe haven status. Their funding and liquidity position is adequate, supported by their dominant wealth management franchises and to a lesser extent their leading Swiss retail and corporate franchises.