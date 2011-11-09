(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Turkey under our updated methodology.

-- We are revising our BICRA on Turkey to group '5' from group '6'.

-- We are also revising our economic risk score to '6' from '7' and assigning an industry risk score of '5'.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is revising its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Turkey to group '5' from group '6'. We are also revising the economic risk score to '6' from '7' and assigning an industry risk score of '5'.

We have reviewed the banking sector of the Republic of Turkey (foreign currency BB/Positive/B; local currency BBB-/Positive/A-3) under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group 1) to the highest-risk (group 10). Other countries in BICRA group '5' include China, India, Poland, Slovenia, Thailand, and United Arab Emirates.

Our economic risk score of '6' reflects our opinion that Turkey has "high risk" in "economic resilience" and "economic imbalances," and "intermediate risk" for "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria define those terms.

Turkey has a large, open, and well-diversified economy. However, growth has historically been volatile, hampered by political instabilities. Inflation is higher than in most peer countries, and the export-oriented private sector is vulnerable to external market dynamics.

Turkey has high structural imbalances and a volatile equity market. With an average 80% of current account receipts over the past four years, its net external debt remains relatively high. This, coupled with its recurring current account deficits, increases the economy's dependence on portfolio flows, foreign direct investment, and cross-border borrowings.

Our assessment of Turkey's "credit risk in the economy" is based on the relatively low level of household and corporate debt. One characteristic is the low proportion of housing loans in the system as a share of GDP. We consider that banks have adequate lending and underwriting standards, as well as diversified loan books with little exposure to cyclical sectors. Turkey's relatively weak legal system and high levels of foreign-currency lending are constraining factors, even though banks generally only offer foreign-currency loans to companies with revenues in hard currency.

Our industry risk score of '5' reflects our view that the country faces "intermediate risk" in its "institutional framework" and "competitive dynamics," and "high risk" in "systemwide funding," as our criteria define those terms.

In our view, Turkey's institutional framework has improved significantly since the systemic crisis of 2001, bringing its regulatory standards increasingly in line with international standards. While the track record of the regulator is short, in our opinion it has taken a more proactive and prudent stance toward the industry. This has resulted in better systemwide transparency and corporate governance practices. These improvements have arisen after a period of regulatory underperformance. About one-third of the total number of banks in the country failed and were taken over in 2001, thus eradicating some of the sector's most serious offenders.

Our assessment of Turkey's "competitive dynamics" combines our view of the industry's moderate risk appetite and adequate pricing power. Earnings benefit from strong margins, particularly in the retail segment, and the cost of risk over the past four years has remained manageable despite the economic contraction in 2009. Banks do not offer high-risk or complex products to their clients. The industry has largely stabilized, in our view; several large players dominate the market. Government-owned banks still account for about one-quarter of the market, but we do not believe this hinders the industry's competitive strength.

"Systemwide funding" remains a weakness for Turkish banks in our view. Although banks are mainly funded by customer deposits, their short-term structure creates asset-liability mismatches. Domestic debt markets remain underdeveloped owing to a crowding out in the economy that has lasted until recently. In 2010, the regulator granted banks permission to issue domestic bonds, which in our view may boost their liquidity in the longer term. Positively, banks are not reliant on overseas funding.

We classify the Turkish government as "supportive" toward the domestic banking system. We recognize the government's long track record of providing extraordinary support to the banking system in times of stress.

