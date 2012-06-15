(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 15 -

Summary analysis -- PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk. ------------ 15-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Indonesia

Primary SIC: Oil and gas

exploration

services

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-May-2009 B/-- B/--

03-Feb-2002 B+/-- B+/--

Rationale

The rating on PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk. (Medco) reflects the company's exposure to volatile hydrocarbon prices, its large investment requirements, and its aggressive financial policy that relies on debt to fund growth. Medco's favorable location and cost structure, good growth potential in its development and exploration blocks, and its partial insulation from currency instability and sovereign-debt risk temper these weaknesses.

Medco's liquidity and operating cash flow are exposed to volatility in hydrocarbon prices. Nevertheless, liquidity and operating cash flow have benefited from an increase in average realized oil prices to $113.7 per barrel in 2011, from $81.4 per barrel a year earlier. Overall production remained broadly stable at 67.6 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. As a result, the company's debt-to-EBITDA ratio improved to 3.6x in 2011, from 4.1x in 2010, despite a 32% increase in debt.

Asset sales have also improved liquidity in the past 12 months. Medco sold a 20% stake in the Senoro-Toili production sharing contract to Mitsubishi Corp. (A+/Stable/A-1) for $260 million in early 2011. The company also sold Medco Tunisia Anaguid Ltd. for $58 million and a 51% stake in PT Medco Power Indonesia for $112 million in December 2011. These divestments have lowered Medco's future investment commitments under these projects.

We expect Medco's financial risk profile to remain "aggressive" in the next 12-24 months. This is due to the company's substantial estimated total capital expenditure of $695 million in 2012 and 2013. The spending relates to Medco's major development projects, namely the Senoro-Toili gas/liquefied natural gas development and the Block A gas reserves project in Indonesia. These projects will be predominantly debt-funded and would not generate any cash flows until 2014.

Progress at Medco's major projects is critical to prevent any deterioration in the company's "weak" business risk profile from the continuing decline in its producing asset: the Rimau block. In our view, the growth potential in Medco's major projects is solid. However, these projects expose the company to some execution and operational risks. Nevertheless, these projects are currently proceeding as planned. We continue not to factor in any benefit from Medco's Libya operations, given the contingent nature of the project and political instability in the region.

Liquidity

Medco has "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define the term. We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and available credit facilities, to exceed its uses of liquidity by at least 1.4x in the next 12 months.

Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following factors and assumptions:

-- As of Dec. 31, 2011, Medco has cash and cash equivalents of $703.9 million and short-term investments of $247.3 million, compared with $539.2 million of short-term debt due (including accrued interest).

-- As of March 31, 2012, Medco has access to unused committed credit facilities of $230 million. Some of these facilities are renewable every 12 months, which is in line with the typical banking practice in Indonesia.

-- Liquidity sources over the next 12 months include our expectation of FFO of about $190 million, short-term credit facilities, and cash and current investments.

-- Liquidity needs over the next 12 months include our expectation of capital expenditure of about $271 million and dividends and debt repayments of about $514 million.

-- We anticipate that the company's liquidity sources will exceed its needs even if EBITDA declines by 15%.

There are no rating triggers in Medco's current loan documents, but the company must comply with financial covenants on interest coverage, leverage, and liquidity. We believe Medco has been operating within these covenants.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Medco's production and development projects will continue to progress as planned, and that oil prices will remain above US$90 a barrel and gas prices at about US$4.0 per million British thermal unit. Under this scenario, we expect the company's debt-to-EBITDA ratio to remain about 4.0x in 2012.

We may lower the rating if Medco's liquidity or financial risk profile weakens due to: (1) delays at the company's major projects that result in higher-than-expected capital expenditure or a delay in cash flow contributions; (2) lower-than-expected production in existing fields; or (3) a substantial fall in oil prices. A debt-to-EBITDA ratio rising to more than 4.5x on a sustained basis would indicate such a weakening.

We could raise the rating if the following occurs:

-- Higher-than-expected oil prices result in improved credit ratios and liquidity for Medco. A debt-to-EBITDA ratio of about 3.5x on a sustained basis would indicate such an improvement; and

-- The company's major development projects progress as planned. This includes a commercialization of the Block A gas reserves development by the second half of 2012 and timely progress of the Senoro-Toili block toward production in 2014.

