OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Russia under our updated methodology.

-- We are revising our BICRA score on Russia to group '7' from group '8'.

-- We are revising our economic risk score to '7' from '8' and assigning an industry risk score of '7'.

BICRA ACTION

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of the Russian Federation (foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-3; local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; Russia national scale 'ruAAA') under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems". A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from '1' to '10', ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '7' include Bulgaria, Indonesia, Ireland, Morocco, and the Philippines.

Our economic risk score of '7' reflects our opinion that Russia faces "high risk" in "economic resilience", "intermediate risk" in "economic imbalances", and "very high risk" in "credit risk in the economy", as our criteria define those terms.