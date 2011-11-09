(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 09-

OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Hungary under our updated methodology.

-- We are maintaining our BICRA on Hungary at group '7'.

-- We are also maintaining our economic risk score at '7', and assigning an industry risk score of '7'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is maintaining its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Hungary at group '7'. We are also maintaining the economic risk score at '7' and assigning an industry risk score of '7'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of the Republic of Hungary (BBB-/Negative/A-3) under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group 1) to the highest-risk (group 10). Other countries in BICRA group '7' include Bulgaria, Russia, Lithuania, and Morocco.

Our economic risk score of '7' reflects our opinion that Hungary has "high risk" in "economic resilience" and "economic imbalances," and "very high risk" in "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria define those terms.

In our view, Hungary has a relatively advanced economy with a skilled labor force, and a well-diversified economic and export structure. As private consumption remains weak, exports continue to drive growth. We therefore consider that any decline in global trade or slowdown in Germany, its main trading partner, could have a negative impact on the economy. The political environment is generally stable. However, some recent unexpected political decisions that targeted the banking sector specifically have proved detrimental to it, such as the bank levy and the law pertaining to the repayment of Swiss franc mortgages. High debt levels and high external financing needs at the sovereign level leave the country, and subsequently banks, vulnerable to changes in investor sentiment.

House prices have declined gradually since their peak in 2008. We expect credit demand to contract in the next two years (adjusted for foreign exchange variations). This mainly reflects the necessary deleveraging of the banking system and the increasing difficulties that local banks face to build up enough capital to lend to the local economy. In our view, both elements could impair the banking system's profitability.

Household indebtedness has increased rapidly since 2008. This is mainly because more than 60% of mortgages granted to unhedged borrowers are Swiss franc-denominated--a currency which has strongly appreciated against the Hungarian forint since 2008. These relaxed underwriting practices will continue to cause elevated losses in banks' mortgage books in the next two years. The September 2011 law, authorizing individual borrowers to repay their foreign-exchange loans at a fixed parity well below the spot rate, could also accentuate these losses. The banking system is also exposed to a large amount of restructured loans, notably in the commercial real estate sector.

Our industry risk score of '7' reflects our view that the country faces "high risk" in its "institutional framework," "intermediate risk" in "competitive dynamics," and "very high risk" in "systemwide funding," as our criteria define those terms.

Our assessment of the institutional framework as "high risk" essentially reflects our view that Hungarian regulators failed to detect and prevent imbalances building up before 2008, notably the excessive recourse to foreign-exchange loans and insufficient analysis of borrowers' servicing capacities in the underwriting process. However, we have observed regulators' attempts to remedy these issues by imposing much stricter loan-to-value limits at origination and reducing the share of new loans that are foreign-currency denominated.

We consider the Hungarian banking system to be stable. The main players have long benefited from stable market shares and well-established franchises, which in our view helps to avoid excessive competition that could squeeze margins. There are very few government-owned entities in the banking system, therefore distortion of competition is not an issue. The dominance of the commercial banking business model supports the banks' stable revenues. In addition, banks have largely moved away from moderately risky practices that prevailed in the past, thus reducing their risk appetite.

We view Hungarian banks' funding profiles as unbalanced owing to the large deficit of customer deposits compared with loans. Structural liquidity gaps are either filled by funding from foreign parents, as the banking sector is largely foreign-owned, or by recourse to wholesale funds. Domestic debt capital markets are relatively shallow and do not constitute a satisfactory funding alternative in our view.

We classify the Hungarian government as "supportive" toward its domestic banking system. We recognize the government's track record of providing extraordinary support to the banking system in period of stress.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

--Standard & Poor's BICRAs Highlight The Shifting Balance In Global Banking, Nov. 9, 2011

-- S&P's BICRAs Measure Banking Risks For 86 Countries, Nov. 9, 2011