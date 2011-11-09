(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 09-
OVERVIEW
-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA)
on Israel in light of our updated methodology.
-- We are maintaining our BICRA on Israel at group '4'.
-- We are also maintaining our economic risk score at '5', and assigning
an industry risk score of '3'.
BICRA ACTION
On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is
maintaining its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Israel at
group '4'. It is also maintaining the economic risk score at '5' and assigning
an industry risk score of '3'.
RATIONALE
We have reviewed the banking sector of the State of Israel (foreign currency
A+/Stable/A-1, local currency AA-/Stable/A-1+) in light of our updated BICRA
methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to
evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country
covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend
credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to
10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group 1) to the highest-risk
(group 10). Other countries in BICRA group '4' include Mexico, Czech Republic,
Malaysia, Qatar, and South Africa.
Our economic risk score of '5' reflects our opinion that Israel has
"intermediate risk" in "economic resilience" and "economic imbalances," and
"high risk" in terms of "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria define
those terms.
Israeli banks benefit from operating in a favorable economic environment. The
economy is competitive and the GDP per capita indicates that the country has a
high level of wealth. The fair degree of fiscal and monetary flexibility also
supports the economic resilience. These conditions could, however, prove
fragile considering the high political risk in the country.
On the external side, Israel's current account deficit is marginal (lower than
3% of GDP) and the country holds meaningful positive external reserves (about
27% of GDP).
Residential housing prices have increased sharply over the past four years
(annual average rise of 12%). In the two years since 2009, the equity price
index has increased sharply, although it recently trended downward, in line
with global stock markets. In our view, these increases could indicate the
build up of economic imbalances, although this does not form part of our
base-case scenario.
The economy's leverage indicators are more positive; private sector credits to
GDP has remained stable at about 85%, a manageable level. In the real-estate
market, limited supply fails to satisfy demand, a characteristic that reduces
our concern regarding economic imbalances. We anticipate that the preventive
actions taken by the authorities, along with the increase in interest rates,
should lead to housing prices stabilization or slight correction. Extreme
changes in geopolitical or economic conditions could cause a more-significant
countrywide decline in housing prices.
Our "high risk" assessment of credit risk in the economy is derived from the
banking sector's high exposure to real estate (20% of total credits) and high
single-name concentrations. Israeli banks show some signs of relaxed
underwriting standards. We expect credit risk to remain high because the
economy is concentrated. We also anticipate that mortgage loan book
performance will deteriorate when interest rates increase, though overall
banking loan book performance will likely remain manageable. Risks are
partially mitigated by overall moderate private sector leverage.
Our industry risk score for Israel is '3'. This reflects an "intermediate
risk" in "institutional framework" and "competitive dynamics," and "low risk"
in "systemwide funding," as our criteria define those terms.
Our "intermediate risk" assessment of the institutional framework is based on
regulation and supervision that is typically in line with international
standards. The regulators have a positive track record in reducing the
vulnerability of the Israeli banking sector to financial crises. Israel's
banks also benefit from adequate governance and high transparency.
Risk appetite is restrained and profitability levels have been stable over
recent years. The banks do not display high-risk characteristics such as
offering particularly risky products or using aggressive commercial practices.
Industry stability is high; five banks dominate the market. That said, we
expect competitive distortions from nonbank competitors to remain significant,
especially for domestic corporate lending.
The banking system has a relatively high level of core customer deposits as a
share of total loans (110% at Dec. 31, 2010) and a very low level of net
external funding as a share of total loans (4%). In addition, banks benefit
from the existence of a domestic debt capital market that is relatively deep
and active for issuances of debt for the private sector.
We classify the Israeli government as "supportive" toward domestic banking.
This classification recognizes that it has a good track record of supporting
the banking system in times of crisis.
