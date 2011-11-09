(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Israel in light of our updated methodology.

-- We are maintaining our BICRA on Israel at group '4'.

-- We are also maintaining our economic risk score at '5', and assigning an industry risk score of '3'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is maintaining its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Israel at group '4'. It is also maintaining the economic risk score at '5' and assigning an industry risk score of '3'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of the State of Israel (foreign currency A+/Stable/A-1, local currency AA-/Stable/A-1+) in light of our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group 1) to the highest-risk (group 10). Other countries in BICRA group '4' include Mexico, Czech Republic, Malaysia, Qatar, and South Africa.

Our economic risk score of '5' reflects our opinion that Israel has "intermediate risk" in "economic resilience" and "economic imbalances," and "high risk" in terms of "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria define those terms.

Israeli banks benefit from operating in a favorable economic environment. The economy is competitive and the GDP per capita indicates that the country has a high level of wealth. The fair degree of fiscal and monetary flexibility also supports the economic resilience. These conditions could, however, prove fragile considering the high political risk in the country.

On the external side, Israel's current account deficit is marginal (lower than 3% of GDP) and the country holds meaningful positive external reserves (about 27% of GDP).

Residential housing prices have increased sharply over the past four years (annual average rise of 12%). In the two years since 2009, the equity price index has increased sharply, although it recently trended downward, in line with global stock markets. In our view, these increases could indicate the build up of economic imbalances, although this does not form part of our base-case scenario.

The economy's leverage indicators are more positive; private sector credits to GDP has remained stable at about 85%, a manageable level. In the real-estate market, limited supply fails to satisfy demand, a characteristic that reduces our concern regarding economic imbalances. We anticipate that the preventive actions taken by the authorities, along with the increase in interest rates, should lead to housing prices stabilization or slight correction. Extreme changes in geopolitical or economic conditions could cause a more-significant countrywide decline in housing prices.

Our "high risk" assessment of credit risk in the economy is derived from the banking sector's high exposure to real estate (20% of total credits) and high single-name concentrations. Israeli banks show some signs of relaxed underwriting standards. We expect credit risk to remain high because the economy is concentrated. We also anticipate that mortgage loan book performance will deteriorate when interest rates increase, though overall banking loan book performance will likely remain manageable. Risks are partially mitigated by overall moderate private sector leverage.

Our industry risk score for Israel is '3'. This reflects an "intermediate risk" in "institutional framework" and "competitive dynamics," and "low risk" in "systemwide funding," as our criteria define those terms.

Our "intermediate risk" assessment of the institutional framework is based on regulation and supervision that is typically in line with international standards. The regulators have a positive track record in reducing the vulnerability of the Israeli banking sector to financial crises. Israel's banks also benefit from adequate governance and high transparency.

Risk appetite is restrained and profitability levels have been stable over recent years. The banks do not display high-risk characteristics such as offering particularly risky products or using aggressive commercial practices. Industry stability is high; five banks dominate the market. That said, we expect competitive distortions from nonbank competitors to remain significant, especially for domestic corporate lending.

The banking system has a relatively high level of core customer deposits as a share of total loans (110% at Dec. 31, 2010) and a very low level of net external funding as a share of total loans (4%). In addition, banks benefit from the existence of a domestic debt capital market that is relatively deep and active for issuances of debt for the private sector.

We classify the Israeli government as "supportive" toward domestic banking. This classification recognizes that it has a good track record of supporting the banking system in times of crisis.

