OVERVIEW
-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA)
on Estonia in light of our updated methodology.
-- We are maintaining our BICRA on Estonia at group '6'.
-- We are revising our economic risk score to '5' from '6' and assigning
an industry risk score of '7'.
BICRA ACTION
On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is
maintaining its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Estonia at
group '6'. It is also revising the economic risk score to '5' from '6'. At the
same time, it has assigned an industry risk score of '7'.
RATIONALE
We have reviewed the banking sector of the Republic of Estonia
(AA-/Stable/A-1+) under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the
BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking
systems". A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial
institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities.
A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk
banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries
in BICRA group '6' are Bahrain, Croatia, and Guatemala.
The economic risk score of '5' reflects our assessment of "intermediate risk"
regarding Estonia's "economic resilience" and "economic imbalances" and "high
risk" relative to "credit risk in the economy", as our criteria define these
terms.
Our "economic resilience" score reflects Estonia's low per capita GDP by EU
standards and large swings in real GDP growth since 2007 when the credit boom
began to collapse. After contracting by nearly 14% in 2009, the Estonian
economy demonstrated exceptional flexibility in implementing fiscal
consolidation measures while remaining the EU's least indebted nation.
Notwithstanding deterioration in the external environment, we expect annual
expansion of about 4% over the next four years.
Our assessment of "economic imbalances" reflects our view that Estonia is
reaching the end of its recessionary phase and that we expect limited future
implications for the banking sector. The country is reducing its external debt
via high amortization and savings rates in excess of 10%. However, credit
growth is restricted by the remaining debt overhang and, in our view, changed
attitudes towards indebtedness.
Credit risk in the Estonian economy is high, in our opinion. We see
substantial private-sector leverage given the per capita income of about
$16,000. Further, the high ratio of private-sector debt to GDP weighs on our
assessment of Estonia's credit risks. However, we see that the sector has
tightened previously relaxed lending and underwriting standards. This is
mainly because the Nordic banks that dominate the industry have aligned their
risk management to Nordic practices. In addition, we consider Estonia's
payment culture and rule of law to be better than Central European peers'.
The industry risk score of '7' for Estonia reflects our assessment that
Estonia faces "high risk" regarding its "institutional framework",
"competitive dynamics", and "systemwide funding".
Regulatory oversight and supervision in Estonia are in line with European
standards, but a weak recent track record affects our assessment of the
"institutional framework". The banking system displays adequate transparency
and robust governance practices, in our view. Given the dominance of four
Nordic banks in the market, the regulator's role in Nordic supervisory
colleges is important, but not necessarily a position of strength.
Estonia appears to have a modest risk appetite and a moderately unstable
competitive environment, with some overcapacity and material risks for
foreign-funded competitive changes or new entrants. Although credit losses
largely erased the Nordic banks' precrisis earnings in 2008-2010, products are
low risk and securitizations have not fueled further risk-taking. Swedbank AB (SWEDa.ST),
the market leader, and three other Nordic banks control more than 90% of the
market.
Our assessment of "systemwide funding" primarily reflects the presence of
supportive foreign banks and the potential for support from the European
Central Bank. These factors mitigate the system's high reliance on external
funding and low share of core customer deposits to total loans (47% in 2010).
The Nordic banks have affirmed their commitment to Estonia, and the country's
2011 ascension to the eurozone helps counter the risks of a shallow domestic
debt market, in our view.
We classify the Estonian government as "supportive" toward the domestic
banking sector and expect it to support banks without strong foreign parents.
