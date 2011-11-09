(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Estonia in light of our updated methodology.

-- We are maintaining our BICRA on Estonia at group '6'.

-- We are revising our economic risk score to '5' from '6' and assigning an industry risk score of '7'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is maintaining its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Estonia at group '6'. It is also revising the economic risk score to '5' from '6'. At the same time, it has assigned an industry risk score of '7'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of the Republic of Estonia (AA-/Stable/A-1+) under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems". A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '6' are Bahrain, Croatia, and Guatemala.

The economic risk score of '5' reflects our assessment of "intermediate risk" regarding Estonia's "economic resilience" and "economic imbalances" and "high risk" relative to "credit risk in the economy", as our criteria define these terms.

Our "economic resilience" score reflects Estonia's low per capita GDP by EU standards and large swings in real GDP growth since 2007 when the credit boom began to collapse. After contracting by nearly 14% in 2009, the Estonian economy demonstrated exceptional flexibility in implementing fiscal consolidation measures while remaining the EU's least indebted nation. Notwithstanding deterioration in the external environment, we expect annual expansion of about 4% over the next four years.

Our assessment of "economic imbalances" reflects our view that Estonia is reaching the end of its recessionary phase and that we expect limited future implications for the banking sector. The country is reducing its external debt via high amortization and savings rates in excess of 10%. However, credit growth is restricted by the remaining debt overhang and, in our view, changed attitudes towards indebtedness.

Credit risk in the Estonian economy is high, in our opinion. We see substantial private-sector leverage given the per capita income of about $16,000. Further, the high ratio of private-sector debt to GDP weighs on our assessment of Estonia's credit risks. However, we see that the sector has tightened previously relaxed lending and underwriting standards. This is mainly because the Nordic banks that dominate the industry have aligned their risk management to Nordic practices. In addition, we consider Estonia's payment culture and rule of law to be better than Central European peers'.

The industry risk score of '7' for Estonia reflects our assessment that Estonia faces "high risk" regarding its "institutional framework", "competitive dynamics", and "systemwide funding".

Regulatory oversight and supervision in Estonia are in line with European standards, but a weak recent track record affects our assessment of the "institutional framework". The banking system displays adequate transparency and robust governance practices, in our view. Given the dominance of four Nordic banks in the market, the regulator's role in Nordic supervisory colleges is important, but not necessarily a position of strength.

Estonia appears to have a modest risk appetite and a moderately unstable competitive environment, with some overcapacity and material risks for foreign-funded competitive changes or new entrants. Although credit losses largely erased the Nordic banks' precrisis earnings in 2008-2010, products are low risk and securitizations have not fueled further risk-taking. Swedbank AB (SWEDa.ST), the market leader, and three other Nordic banks control more than 90% of the market.

Our assessment of "systemwide funding" primarily reflects the presence of supportive foreign banks and the potential for support from the European Central Bank. These factors mitigate the system's high reliance on external funding and low share of core customer deposits to total loans (47% in 2010). The Nordic banks have affirmed their commitment to Estonia, and the country's 2011 ascension to the eurozone helps counter the risks of a shallow domestic debt market, in our view.

We classify the Estonian government as "supportive" toward the domestic banking sector and expect it to support banks without strong foreign parents.

