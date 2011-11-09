(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 09-

OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on the Slovak Republic in light of our updated methodology.

-- We are maintaining our BICRA on the Slovak Republic at group '4'.

-- We are also maintaining our economic risk score at '4', and assigning an industry risk score of '4'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is maintaining its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on the Slovak Republic at group '4'. It is also maintaining the economic risk score at '4' and assigning an industry risk score of '4'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of the Slovak Republic (A+/Positive/A-1) in light of our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group 1) to the highest-risk (group 10). Other countries in BICRA group '4' include Czech Republic, Malaysia, Israel, and Qatar.

Our economic risk score of '4' reflects our opinion that Slovakia has "intermediate risk" in "economic resilience," "economic imbalances," and "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria define these terms.

Slovakia has a flexible and competitive export-oriented economy that focuses on the automotive and electronics sectors. The domestic banks benefit from political stability and a good track record of economic and fiscal reforms; Slovakia is quickly narrowing the gap in terms of wealth, as measured by GDP per capita, compared with other EU members However, in our view, the Slovakian economy remains vulnerable to swings in global trade, and relies significantly on its main trading partner, Germany.