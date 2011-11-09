(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 09-
OVERVIEW
BICRA ACTION
On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said
that it is maintaining its Banking Industry Country Risk
Assessment (BICRA) on the Slovak Republic at group '4'. It is
also maintaining the economic risk score at '4' and assigning an
industry risk score of '4'.
RATIONALE
We have reviewed the banking sector of the Slovak Republic
(A+/Positive/A-1) in light of our updated BICRA methodology. Our
criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate
and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a
country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that
take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A
BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the
lowest-risk banking systems (group 1) to the highest-risk (group
10). Other countries in BICRA group '4' include Czech Republic,
Malaysia, Israel, and Qatar.
Our economic risk score of '4' reflects our opinion that
Slovakia has "intermediate risk" in "economic resilience,"
"economic imbalances," and "credit risk in the economy," as our
criteria define these terms.
Slovakia has a flexible and competitive export-oriented
economy that focuses on the automotive and electronics sectors.
The domestic banks benefit from political stability and a good
track record of economic and fiscal reforms; Slovakia is quickly
narrowing the gap in terms of wealth, as measured by GDP per
capita, compared with other EU members However, in our view, the
Slovakian economy remains vulnerable to swings in global trade,
and relies significantly on its main trading partner, Germany.