OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Georgia under our updated methodology.

-- We are revising our BICRA on Georgia to group '8' from group '9'.

-- We also are revising our economic risk score to '7' from '9', and assigning an industry risk score of '8'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is revising its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Georgia to group '8' from group '9'. It is also revising the economic risk score to '7' from '9' and assigning an industry risk score of '8'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of the Government of Georgia (B+/Positive/B) under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems". A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from '1' to '10', ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '8' include Kazakhstan, Lebanon, Nigeria, and Tunisia.

Our economic risk score of '7' reflects our opinion that Georgia has "high risk" in "economic resilience" and "economic imbalances", and "very high risk" in "credit risk in the economy", as our criteria define those terms.

Georgia's narrow economic base, low prosperity, and slow progress on structural reforms on health and education heighten our assessment of economic resilience. However, the banks in Georgia could over time benefit from the government's political commitment to market-oriented policies and structural reform.

A period of fast credit growth and inflating asset prices came to an abrupt end with the August 2008 war with Russia and global economic recession. Lending has since resumed, with the ratio of private sector credit to GDP rising slightly to 33.1% as of year-end 2010, from 31.3% in 2009. The correction phase is ending and we expect the remaining effect on the banking sector over the coming two to three years to be limited. On the external side, Georgia has moderate levels of government debt. The current account deficit is a relatively large 9%-10% of GDP, but we expect it to narrow thanks to future energy exports.

Georgian banks' have relaxed lending practices and underwriting standards. This is against a background of high concentration in real estate construction and development and foreign currency lending. Political, legal, and economic institutions are developing in an untested payment culture with weak collateral enforcement. The low level of private sector leverage is consistent with the low debt capacity overall.

Our industry risk score of '8' for Georgia is based on our opinion that the country faces "intermediate risk" in its "institutional framework", "high risk" in "competitive dynamics", and "extremely high risk" in "systemwide funding", as our criteria define those terms.

Our assessment of the institutional framework is underpinned by regulation that is in line with international standards, although the regulators' track record of dealing with past crises is only limited or unproven. This is mitigated somewhat by sound governance and high transparency. However, the regulator could have taken more proactive measures during some of the domestic banks' rapid expansion, particularly in foreign currency and real estate and construction sector lending.

Banks' risk appetite has been high because of fast asset growth before the 2008-2009 crisis and significant exposure to risky sectors such as real estate and construction. But Georgian banks do not feature all high-risk characteristics such as particularly risky products or aggressive commercial practices, however, and banking sector profitability is comparable with profitability for other sectors in the Georgian economy. Industry stability is high; six banks dominate the market (80% of system assets). There are no particular market distortions acting on the sector and most banks are privately owned and operate on a commercial basis.

The banking system has a high 92% share of core customer deposits as a percentage of total loans. The domestic banking system is externally leveraged, with a high 18.5% share of net external funding as a percentage of total loans. Although multilaterals partly account for the external leverage, a large part is nevertheless considered as confidence sensitive. A shallow and illiquid domestic debt capital market emphasizes these high-risk characteristics.

We classify the Georgian government as "supportive" toward domestic banking. We recognize the government's track record of providing support to the banking system in times of exceptional duress.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

