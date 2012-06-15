(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Summary analysis -- Melco Crown Gaming (Macau) Ltd. --------------- 15-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Hong Kong
Foreign currency BB/Stable/-- Primary SIC: Coin-operated
amusement
devices
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
11-May-2012 --/-- BB/--
06-Sep-2007 --/-- BB-/--
Rationale
The rating on Melco Crown Gaming (Macau) Ltd. reflects the company's "aggressive" financial
risk profile and reliance on the Chinese market for the bulk of its customers. Melco Crown also
faces significant execution risks in its parent group's proposed development of Studio City, an
integrated gaming complex in Macau. The following factors temper these weaknesses: (1) Melco
Crown's position as one of six casino concession and sub-concession holders in Macau; (2) the
good growth prospects of Macau's gaming market; and (3) the company's strong parent sponsors.
Melco Crown's 'bb-' stand-alone credit profile factors in the company's "fair" business risk
profile. The rating on Melco Crown is one notch higher than the stand-alone credit profile to
reflect some support from its indirect parent Australia-based Crown Ltd.
(BBB/Stable/A-2). We consider Melco Crown to be a strategically important subsidiary of Crown,
based on our group rating methodology. Crown and Hong Kong-based Melco International Development
Ltd. (Melco; not rated) hold about 33% each of Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd.
(MCE; not rated), which in turn wholly owns Melco Crown. We take a consolidated view
when analyzing Melco Crown's credit profile because the company is MCE's major operating asset
and holder of the group's gaming subconcession.
MCE has a solid market position in the Cotai strip and diversified earnings. The group's
experience in the development and operation of the City of Dreams (CoD) integrated gaming resort
should temper the execution risks associated with the proposed Studio City development. Good
execution of the Studio City project should increase MCE's product diversity and strengthen its
market position in Macau. Nevertheless, the group will remain exposed to regulatory risks,
including those associated with gaming license renewal, labor concerns, and growing competition
from new casinos in Macau and across Asia.