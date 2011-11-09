(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment on UAE under our updated methodology.

-- We are revising our BICRA on UAE to group '5' from group '4'.

-- We are also maintaining our economic risk score at '5', and assigning an industry risk score of '5'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is revising its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on UAE to group '5' from group '4'. It is also maintaining the economic risk score at '5' and assigning an industry risk score of '5'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of the United Arab Emirates (UAE; not rated) under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '5' include China, India, Turkey, Poland, and Thailand.

Our economic risk score of '5' reflects our opinion that UAE has "low risk" in "economic resilience", and "high risk" in "economic imbalances" and "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria define these terms.

As one of the world's largest oil exporters, UAE has high household income levels, as its high GDP per capita shows. The economy traditionally generates strong current account surpluses, and UAE typically maintains a large net external asset base. This has allowed it to respond to the crisis that began in late 2008 with strong countercyclical policies and support for its financial sector. Political risk is high in UAE, like for other countries in the Gulf region.

Our assessment of UAE's economic imbalances reflects the significant drop in UAE's real estate prices since late 2008, a factor which contributed to the deterioration of asset quality in the system. Although the market seems to be stabilizing, we still believe that it represents a risk to the banking system.

Although UAE's banks have adopted a more cautious underwriting stance since the beginning of the crisis, credit exposures undertaken before the crisis are hampering their credit profiles. Relatively large sector and borrower lending concentrations, high exposure to real estate and construction, and uncertainty surrounding exposure to some government-related entities (GREs) are also weighing on their credit profiles. Offsetting factors include the UAE banking system's strong capital base and low private sector debt relative to its high national wealth.

The industry risk score of '5' for UAE is based on our opinion that the country faces "high risk" in its "institutional framework," and "intermediate risk" in its "competitive dynamics" and "systemwide funding."

Although UAE's banking regulation is gradually moving toward international standards, we believe progress can still be made in implementing existing regulations and supervising the banks in the system more effectively. Although UAE authorities have a strong track record of providing extraordinary support to domestic banks, we believe the regulator's ability to anticipate and prevent the occurrence of potential problems in advance remains limited.

UAE has the largest banking system in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC, also including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia) and the market shares of UAE's major banks have been relatively stable over the years. The three leading banks control about 40% of the UAE system's total assets. Competitive dynamics such as pricing remain adequate, and the competition from foreign players and nonbank financial institutions is limited. We understand that UAE's banking system makes very limited use of complex and risky products.

UAE banks focused on increasing their deposits in the past three years. As credit growth remained very limited this led to an improvement in their funding. As of Dec. 31, 2010, the banking system's net loans to customer deposits ratio was 92.6%, showing an improvement compared with 101.3% at the end of 2008. Similarly, the banking system's net external debt as a percentage of total loans, which peaked at 19.8% in 2007, was a manageable 4.7% at the end of 2010. Given the limited credit growth in the sector, we expect the system's funding to continue to gradually improve. We note that systemwide funding in UAE is constrained by the narrow domestic debt capital market.

We classify the UAE government as "highly supportive" toward domestic banking. We recognize the government's long track record of providing extraordinary support to the banking system in times of stress.

