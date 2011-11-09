(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 09-
OVERVIEW
-- We have reviewed our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment on UAE
under our updated methodology.
-- We are revising our BICRA on UAE to group '5' from group '4'.
-- We are also maintaining our economic risk score at '5', and assigning
an industry risk score of '5'.
BICRA ACTION
On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is revising
its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on UAE to group '5' from
group '4'. It is also maintaining the economic risk score at '5' and assigning
an industry risk score of '5'.
RATIONALE
We have reviewed the banking sector of the United Arab Emirates (UAE; not
rated) under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA
framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A
BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions
that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is
scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems
(group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group
'5' include China, India, Turkey, Poland, and Thailand.
Our economic risk score of '5' reflects our opinion that UAE has "low risk"
in "economic resilience", and "high risk" in "economic imbalances" and "credit
risk in the economy," as our criteria define these terms.
As one of the world's largest oil exporters, UAE has high household income
levels, as its high GDP per capita shows. The economy traditionally generates
strong current account surpluses, and UAE typically maintains a large net
external asset base. This has allowed it to respond to the crisis that began
in late 2008 with strong countercyclical policies and support for its
financial sector. Political risk is high in UAE, like for other countries in
the Gulf region.
Our assessment of UAE's economic imbalances reflects the significant drop in
UAE's real estate prices since late 2008, a factor which contributed to the
deterioration of asset quality in the system. Although the market seems to be
stabilizing, we still believe that it represents a risk to the banking system.
Although UAE's banks have adopted a more cautious underwriting stance since
the beginning of the crisis, credit exposures undertaken before the crisis are
hampering their credit profiles. Relatively large sector and borrower lending
concentrations, high exposure to real estate and construction, and uncertainty
surrounding exposure to some government-related entities (GREs) are also
weighing on their credit profiles. Offsetting factors include the UAE banking
system's strong capital base and low private sector debt relative to its high
national wealth.
The industry risk score of '5' for UAE is based on our opinion that the
country faces "high risk" in its "institutional framework," and "intermediate
risk" in its "competitive dynamics" and "systemwide funding."
Although UAE's banking regulation is gradually moving toward international
standards, we believe progress can still be made in implementing existing
regulations and supervising the banks in the system more effectively. Although
UAE authorities have a strong track record of providing extraordinary support
to domestic banks, we believe the regulator's ability to anticipate and
prevent the occurrence of potential problems in advance remains limited.
UAE has the largest banking system in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC,
also
including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia) and the market
shares of UAE's major banks have been relatively stable over the years. The
three leading banks control about 40% of the UAE system's total assets.
Competitive dynamics such as pricing remain adequate, and the competition from
foreign players and nonbank financial institutions is limited. We understand
that UAE's banking system makes very limited use of complex and risky products.
UAE banks focused on increasing their deposits in the past three years. As
credit growth remained very limited this led to an improvement in their
funding. As of Dec. 31, 2010, the banking system's net loans to customer
deposits ratio was 92.6%, showing an improvement compared with 101.3% at the
end of 2008. Similarly, the banking system's net external debt as a percentage
of total loans, which peaked at 19.8% in 2007, was a manageable 4.7% at the
end of 2010. Given the limited credit growth in the sector, we expect the
system's funding to continue to gradually improve. We note that systemwide
funding in UAE is constrained by the narrow domestic debt capital market.
We classify the UAE government as "highly supportive" toward domestic
banking.
We recognize the government's long track record of providing extraordinary
support to the banking system in times of stress.
