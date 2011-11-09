(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 09-

OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Slovenia in light of our updated methodology.

-- We are revising our BICRA on Slovenia to group '5' from group '4'.

-- We are also maintaining our economic risk score at '4', and assigning an industry risk score of '6'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is revising its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Slovenia to group '5' from group '4'. It is also maintaining the economic risk score at '4', and assigning an industry risk score of '6'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of the Republic of Slovenia (AA-/Stable/A-1+) in light of our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." The BICRA groups summarize our view of the risks that a bank operating within a particular country and banking industry faces relative to those in other banking industries. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group 1) to the highest-risk (group 10). Other countries in BICRA group '5' include Poland, Portugal, United Arab Emirates, and Turkey.

Our economic risk score of '4' reflects our opinion that Slovenia has "low risk" in "economic resilience," "intermediate risk" in "economic imbalances," and "high risk" in "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria define those terms.

Slovenia is an open and relatively wealthy economy. It showed signs of slow recovery in 2010, when GDP grew by 1.4%, following an 8% contraction in 2009. Further recovery prospects remain relatively modest; they rely on resuming exports, in particular machinery and transport equipment, to European countries, especially Germany. Given the sovereign's degree of openness, we think the economy is susceptible to changes in the external environment and external demand. Slovenia's precrisis track record of relative fiscal prudence contributed to a still-moderate government net debt ratio of under 40%.

Slovenia is suffering from some economic imbalances, which built up in the past decade because of high credit growth and a construction boom. Currently, the Slovenian economy is in a correction phase; lending growth is limited and real estate prices are rising only moderately. However, in our view, these factors will have a limited effect on the domestic banking sector over the coming two to three years.

Credit risk in Slovenia is high. The main source of risk comes from the highly indebted corporate sector, in particular the commercial real estate sector, which has the highest level of nonperforming loans. The average debt-to-equity ratio in the corporate sector soared to 145% in 2010, which is higher than in other European countries. The main asset quality problems for banks derive from lending to the construction and real estate sectors. These account for 17% of corporate loans. Lending to households has performed better, mainly due to low initial debt leverage. Near-term risk in the housing mortgage market is mitigated by average loan-to-value ratios below 60%, and debt servicing-to-income ratios that we currently view as adequate. However, growing unemployment, lower wage levels, and rising loan interest rates could impose more potential risks in the future.

Our industry risk score of '6' for Slovenia is based on our assessment of "high risk" in the "institutional framework" and "competitive dynamics," and "intermediate risk" in terms of "systemwide funding," as our criteria define those terms.

Bank supervision is in line with international standards; the regulator monitors banks frequently and performs annual stress tests. We assess the governance and transparency in the system as adequate. However, the regulator's attitude to rising risks is more reactive than proactive. The industry is also subject to state interference; for example, the government recently introduced a tax on banks' assets that would penalize them if they contract. In our opinion, this could distort banks' risk management.

Our assessment of competitive dynamics in Slovenia takes into account banks' moderate risk appetite, demonstrated by the absence of complex banking products. That said, rapid growth in the precrisis period and concentrations in real estate and the construction industry are negative elements. The Slovenian banking sector is dominated by two banks that are majority-owned by the state. Together, they control almost half of assets in the system, thus undermining the competitive environment and creating market distortions.

Systemwide funding in Slovenia represents an "intermediate risk," mitigated by having access to European Central Bank (ECB) funding. Core customer deposits (which include 100% of retail and 50% of corporate deposits) fund only 50% of total loans and net external funding as a proportion of total loans stands at a relatively high 15.5%. Rapid credit growth rendered banks more-reliant on short-term external funding. The funding pattern has changed during the crisis; short-term external funding has been replaced by: government deposits; bond issues by state-owned banks, guaranteed by the government; and ECB funding. That said, the last of these is declining.

We classify the Slovenian government as "supportive" toward domestic banking. This classification recognizes that the government has a good track record of providing extraordinary support to the banking system in times of stress.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Standard & Poor's BICRAs Highlight The Shifting Balance In Global Banking, Nov. 9, 2011

-- S&P's BICRAs Measure Banking Risks For 86 Countries, Nov. 9, 2011