OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on the U.S. in light of our updated methodology.

-- We are maintaining our BICRA on the U.S. at group '3'.

-- We are maintaining our economic risk score at '3' and assigning an industry risk score of '4'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is maintaining its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on the United States of America (AA+/Negative/A-1+) at group '3'. It is also maintaining the economic risk score at '3' and assigning an industry risk score of '4'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the U.S. banking sector under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '3' are South Korea, New Zealand, and the U.K.

Our economic risk score of '3' reflects our opinion that the U.S. has "very low risk" in "economic resilience" and "intermediate risk" in terms of "economic imbalances" and "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria define those terms.

The U.S. has a competitive and diverse economy with exceptionally flexible labor and capital markets. As the U.S. emerges from the deepest recession in 80 years, it's making a number of key adjustments that we believe are putting it on a more sustainable path.