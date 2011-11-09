(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessments after
having published our updated methodology.
-- We are maintaining our BICRA on Canada at group '1'.
-- We are also revising our economic risk score to '2' from '1', and
assigning an industry risk score of '1'.
BICRA ACTION
On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is
maintaining its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Canada at
group '1'. It has also revised the economic risk score to '2' from '1'. At the
same time, it has assigned an industry risk score of '1'.
RATIONALE
We have reviewed the banking sector of Canada (AAA/Stable/A-1+) under our
updated BICRA methodology. The BICRA groups summarize our view of the risks
that a bank operating within a particular country and banking industry faces
relative to those in other banking industries. Other countries in BICRA group
'1' are Switzerland. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed
to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a
country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits,
extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from
1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group 1) to the
highest-risk (group 10).
Our economic risk score for Canada is '2'. This reflects our opinion that
Canada has a "very low risk" profile in "economic resilience", and a "low
risk" profile in "economic imbalances" and "credit risk in the economy".
Canada has a high-income, highly-developed, relatively diversified, flexible,
competitive, and export-oriented economy that went through the last global
financial crisis more or less unscathed. Moreover, the government has a high
level of fiscal and monetary flexibility due to low indebtedness. Although
Canada remains a net debtor nation, the country's foreign indebtedness has
been in decline in recent years.
Housing markets revived after a mini-recession in 2009, particularly in select
provinces. Momentum in house prices remains positive, but we believe it is
likely to decelerate, to an estimated range of 2%-4% in real terms nationally.
Meanwhile, we estimate domestic credit to average 3.7% in the four years
ending 2011. Low leverage in the nonfinancial corporate sector, moderate
growth in equity prices, a manageable current account deficit, and net
external debt position contribute to our assessment of "economic imbalances"
in Canada as "low risk".
Robust growth in residential mortgage credit--9.5% on average in
2007-2010--remains a latent source of credit risk in the economy. Household
indebtedness has accelerated to record highs, but should moderate given the
new measures introduced by the government to cool the mortgage market,
including lower amortization periods and maximum loan to value ratios, and
eliminating government insurance on home equity lines of credit. Canada
typically has a relatively low-risk consumer credit culture, which is
reflected in banks' loan loss experience. In addition, the system benefits
from government guarantees on mortgages, small business loans, and farm loans.
Our industry risk score of '1' for Canada reflects a "very low risk" profile
in "institutional framework" and "competitive dynamics", and a "low risk"
profile in "systemwide funding".
Regulatory standards and supervision are generally strong, in our view, and
regulators maintained standards pre-crisis that were higher than those held
internationally. The Canadian bank regulator, the Office of the Superintendent
of Financial Institutions, expects domestic banks to be compliant with Basel 3
requirements early in the transition period. The regulatory track record has
been highly effective; neither during the last global financial crisis nor for
many years prior to it has any major financial institution failure been
recorded in Canada.
Competitive dynamics reflect a very low risk appetite in general, and low
usage of complex products, even though returns on equity have accelerated in
recent years due to the low cost of funding and low level of losses. The
industry is concentrated and highly stable, with the six largest players
dominating the market.
Canada's funding profile benefits from decent coverage of loans by deposits
and relatively low net external funding needs. The substantial presence of
government-guaranteed securities as collateral in the repo market lowers
funding risk, as does the stabilizing influence of government-guaranteed
mortgages-which remain an important and growing funding source for Canadian
banks. The wholesale funding requirement is about 30%, which is offset by the
depth of the domestic investment-grade debt capital market and the ample
ability of the government to provide extraordinary support in times of
financial duress.
We classify Canada's government as "supportive" toward domestic banking.
Canadian bank regulations are clearly aimed at minimizing the potential for
publicly funded bailouts and related moral hazard. However, should a situation
arise where the impending failure of a domestic institution were to put the
Canadian financial system at risk, we expect that the government would likely
implement exceptional measures that might be needed to avoid a default on the
institution's senior obligations.
