(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 09-

OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessments after having published our updated methodology.

-- We are maintaining our BICRA on Canada at group '1'.

-- We are also revising our economic risk score to '2' from '1', and assigning an industry risk score of '1'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is maintaining its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Canada at group '1'. It has also revised the economic risk score to '2' from '1'. At the same time, it has assigned an industry risk score of '1'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of Canada (AAA/Stable/A-1+) under our updated BICRA methodology. The BICRA groups summarize our view of the risks that a bank operating within a particular country and banking industry faces relative to those in other banking industries. Other countries in BICRA group '1' are Switzerland. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group 1) to the highest-risk (group 10).

Our economic risk score for Canada is '2'. This reflects our opinion that Canada has a "very low risk" profile in "economic resilience", and a "low risk" profile in "economic imbalances" and "credit risk in the economy".

Canada has a high-income, highly-developed, relatively diversified, flexible, competitive, and export-oriented economy that went through the last global financial crisis more or less unscathed. Moreover, the government has a high level of fiscal and monetary flexibility due to low indebtedness. Although Canada remains a net debtor nation, the country's foreign indebtedness has been in decline in recent years.

Housing markets revived after a mini-recession in 2009, particularly in select provinces. Momentum in house prices remains positive, but we believe it is likely to decelerate, to an estimated range of 2%-4% in real terms nationally. Meanwhile, we estimate domestic credit to average 3.7% in the four years ending 2011. Low leverage in the nonfinancial corporate sector, moderate growth in equity prices, a manageable current account deficit, and net external debt position contribute to our assessment of "economic imbalances" in Canada as "low risk".

Robust growth in residential mortgage credit--9.5% on average in 2007-2010--remains a latent source of credit risk in the economy. Household indebtedness has accelerated to record highs, but should moderate given the new measures introduced by the government to cool the mortgage market, including lower amortization periods and maximum loan to value ratios, and eliminating government insurance on home equity lines of credit. Canada typically has a relatively low-risk consumer credit culture, which is reflected in banks' loan loss experience. In addition, the system benefits from government guarantees on mortgages, small business loans, and farm loans.

Our industry risk score of '1' for Canada reflects a "very low risk" profile in "institutional framework" and "competitive dynamics", and a "low risk" profile in "systemwide funding".

Regulatory standards and supervision are generally strong, in our view, and regulators maintained standards pre-crisis that were higher than those held internationally. The Canadian bank regulator, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, expects domestic banks to be compliant with Basel 3 requirements early in the transition period. The regulatory track record has been highly effective; neither during the last global financial crisis nor for many years prior to it has any major financial institution failure been recorded in Canada.

Competitive dynamics reflect a very low risk appetite in general, and low usage of complex products, even though returns on equity have accelerated in recent years due to the low cost of funding and low level of losses. The industry is concentrated and highly stable, with the six largest players dominating the market.

Canada's funding profile benefits from decent coverage of loans by deposits and relatively low net external funding needs. The substantial presence of government-guaranteed securities as collateral in the repo market lowers funding risk, as does the stabilizing influence of government-guaranteed mortgages-which remain an important and growing funding source for Canadian banks. The wholesale funding requirement is about 30%, which is offset by the depth of the domestic investment-grade debt capital market and the ample ability of the government to provide extraordinary support in times of financial duress.

We classify Canada's government as "supportive" toward domestic banking. Canadian bank regulations are clearly aimed at minimizing the potential for publicly funded bailouts and related moral hazard. However, should a situation arise where the impending failure of a domestic institution were to put the Canadian financial system at risk, we expect that the government would likely implement exceptional measures that might be needed to avoid a default on the institution's senior obligations.

