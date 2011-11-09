(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 09-

OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Ukraine in light of our updated methodology.

-- We are revising our BICRA on Ukraine to group '9' from group '10'.

-- We are also maintaining our economic risk score at '10', and assigning an industry risk score of '7'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is revising its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Ukraine to group '9' from group '10'. It is also maintaining the economic risk score at '10', and assigning an industry risk score of '7'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of Ukraine (B+/Stable/B; Ukraine national scale 'uaAA-') under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems". A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from '1' to '10', ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '9' include Azerbaijan, Venezuela, Jamaica, Paraguay, and Cambodia.

Our economic risk score for Ukraine is '10'. This reflects our opinion that Ukraine has "very high risk" in "economic resilience" and "economic imbalance", and "extremely high risk" in "credit risk in the economy", as our criteria define these terms.

We consider signs of recent macroeconomic recovery in Ukraine as still fragile, constrained by inherited policy weaknesses, structural imbalances, and limited fiscal and monetary flexibility.

Ukraine's economy remains concentrated, with the metallurgical and chemical sectors comprising more than 60% of the export basket, which makes it vulnerable to external market fluctuations. Under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) financing program, Ukraine's government has initiated tax and pension reforms that appear to be improving financial stability prospects. However, further possible policy setbacks could derail the IMF program and thus weaken external, monetary, and fiscal indicators.

Economic imbalances in Ukraine are evidenced by high credit growth before 2008 and a boom in real estate prices. This bubble burst in 2008-2009, and the correction phase is currently ongoing. We expect a very high impact on the banking sector over the next two-three years. However, credit costs are gradually decreasing after the peak in 2009-2010, as major problems have been revealed, nonperforming loans have stabilized, and lending has been resuming.

Our assessment of Ukraine's credit risk as "extremely high" takes into account Ukrainian banks' aggressive lending and underwriting standards, almost one-half of loans being in foreign currencies, high single-name concentrations, and a weak payment culture and rule of law. We estimate the share of problem loans in the sector, including those restructured, at about 50% and expect them to reduce only gradually.

Our industry risk score for Ukraine is '7'. This reflects our opinion that the country faces "very high risk" in its "institutional framework" and "high risk" in "competitive dynamics" and "systemwide funding", as our criteria define these terms.

Our assessment of the institutional framework reflects Ukraine's weak governance and transparency, and still underdeveloped banking regulation and supervision. The National Bank of Ukraine has made significant inroads in strengthening its regulatory framework, through conducting regular stress tests, instating limits on foreign currency lending, raising capital requirements, and permitting foreign exchange market operations. However, we see the regulator's actions as having been more reactive than proactive.

Ukrainian banks demonstrated an aggressive risk appetite within the expansion period before 2008. Competitive dynamics remain at least moderately stable, benefiting from relatively low concentration of top players compared with other markets in the Commonwealth of Independent States, foreign investors' controlling more than 40% of the banking sector, and absence of significant market distortions from state-owned banks whose market share constitutes to 20%.

The Ukrainian banking sector has a high loan-to-deposit ratio, despite recent significant inflows of customer deposits, especially retail. A substantial portion of Ukrainian banks' foreign debt is attributable to parental funding, which reduces refinancing risk and provides an extra layer of stability in a stressed situation. The domestic private sector bond market remains narrow, accounting for only 3.9% of GDP.

We classify the government of Ukraine's propensity to support the domestic banking sector as "uncertain", as we have doubts about the sovereign's capacity to provide extraordinary support to financial institutions in a situation of financial stress.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Standard & Poor's BICRAs Highlight The Shifting Balance In Global Banking, Nov. 9, 2011

-- S&P's BICRAs Measure Banking Risks For 86 Countries, Nov. 9, 2011