OVERVIEW
-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA)
on Ukraine in light of our updated methodology.
-- We are revising our BICRA on Ukraine to group '9' from group '10'.
-- We are also maintaining our economic risk score at '10', and assigning
an industry risk score of '7'.
BICRA ACTION
On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is revising
its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Ukraine to group '9'
from group '10'. It is also maintaining the economic risk score at '10', and
assigning an industry risk score of '7'.
RATIONALE
We have reviewed the banking sector of Ukraine (B+/Stable/B; Ukraine national
scale 'uaAA-') under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the
BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking
systems". A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial
institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities.
A BICRA is scored on a scale from '1' to '10', ranging from the lowest-risk
banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries
in BICRA group '9' include Azerbaijan, Venezuela, Jamaica, Paraguay, and
Cambodia.
Our economic risk score for Ukraine is '10'. This reflects our opinion that
Ukraine has "very high risk" in "economic resilience" and "economic
imbalance", and "extremely high risk" in "credit risk in the economy", as our
criteria define these terms.
We consider signs of recent macroeconomic recovery in Ukraine as still
fragile, constrained by inherited policy weaknesses, structural imbalances,
and limited fiscal and monetary flexibility.
Ukraine's economy remains concentrated, with the metallurgical and chemical
sectors comprising more than 60% of the export basket, which makes it
vulnerable to external market fluctuations. Under the International Monetary
Fund (IMF) financing program, Ukraine's government has initiated tax and
pension reforms that appear to be improving financial stability prospects.
However, further possible policy setbacks could derail the IMF program and
thus weaken external, monetary, and fiscal indicators.
Economic imbalances in Ukraine are evidenced by high credit growth before 2008
and a boom in real estate prices. This bubble burst in 2008-2009, and the
correction phase is currently ongoing. We expect a very high impact on the
banking sector over the next two-three years. However, credit costs are
gradually decreasing after the peak in 2009-2010, as major problems have been
revealed, nonperforming loans have stabilized, and lending has been resuming.
Our assessment of Ukraine's credit risk as "extremely high" takes into account
Ukrainian banks' aggressive lending and underwriting standards, almost
one-half of loans being in foreign currencies, high single-name
concentrations, and a weak payment culture and rule of law. We estimate the
share of problem loans in the sector, including those restructured, at about
50% and expect them to reduce only gradually.
Our industry risk score for Ukraine is '7'. This reflects our opinion that the
country faces "very high risk" in its "institutional framework" and "high
risk" in "competitive dynamics" and "systemwide funding", as our criteria
define these terms.
Our assessment of the institutional framework reflects Ukraine's weak
governance and transparency, and still underdeveloped banking regulation and
supervision. The National Bank of Ukraine has made significant inroads in
strengthening its regulatory framework, through conducting regular stress
tests, instating limits on foreign currency lending, raising capital
requirements, and permitting foreign exchange market operations. However, we
see the regulator's actions as having been more reactive than proactive.
Ukrainian banks demonstrated an aggressive risk appetite within the expansion
period before 2008. Competitive dynamics remain at least moderately stable,
benefiting from relatively low concentration of top players compared with
other markets in the Commonwealth of Independent States, foreign investors'
controlling more than 40% of the banking sector, and absence of significant
market distortions from state-owned banks whose market share constitutes to
20%.
The Ukrainian banking sector has a high loan-to-deposit ratio, despite recent
significant inflows of customer deposits, especially retail. A substantial
portion of Ukrainian banks' foreign debt is attributable to parental funding,
which reduces refinancing risk and provides an extra layer of stability in a
stressed situation. The domestic private sector bond market remains narrow,
accounting for only 3.9% of GDP.
We classify the government of Ukraine's propensity to support the domestic
banking sector as "uncertain", as we have doubts about the sovereign's
capacity to provide extraordinary support to financial institutions in a
situation of financial stress.
