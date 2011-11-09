(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessments after having published our updated methodology.

-- We are revising our BICRA on Costa Rica to group '7' from group '9'.

-- We are also revising our economic risk score to '6' from '8', and assigning an industry risk score of '7'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it revised its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Costa Rica to group '7' from group '9'. It also revised the economic risk score to '6' from '8'. At the same time, it assigned an industry risk score of '7'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of the Republic of Costa Rica (foreign currency: BB/Stable/B; local currency: BB+/Stable/B) under our updated BICRA methodology. The BICRA groups summarize our view of the risks that a bank operating within a particular country and banking industry faces relative to those in other banking industries. They range from group '1' (the lowest risk) to group '10' (the highest risk). Other countries in BICRA group '7' are El Salvador, Bulgaria, and Indonesia.

Our economic risk score of '6' for Costa Rica reflects our view that it has "high risk" in "economic resilience," "low risk" in "economic imbalances," and "very high risk" in "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria define those terms.

Our "high-risk" economic resilience assessment on Costa Rica results mainly from the high dollarization of its financial system, coupled with limited exchange rate flexibility and quasi-fiscal losses at the central bank, which together give its monetary policy limited effectiveness and result in high inflation. The central bank has gradually introduced greater flexibility into the exchange rate. However, much remains to be done to pursue an effective inflation-targeting policy, in our view. Further progress in gaining monetary and exchange rate flexibility would reduce the system's economic vulnerability.

Costa Rica's economic imbalances are "low risk" as a result of a lack of asset price bubbles in the economy, and moderate credit growth as a percentage of GDP for the past three years. Also, current account deficits have been moderate in the past five years, averaging 5.2%, and foreign direct investment (FDI) has financed these adequately. Our expectations for the coming years are moderate current account deficits and adequate FDI, with external investment in recently liberalized sectors through the Dominican Republic and Central American Free Trade Agreement (DR - CAFTA) driving the latter.

We consider the country's credit risk as "very high," based on its significant exposure to dollar-denominated loans (42.2% on average over the past five years) that banks in the country have not necessarily granted to generators of revenues in that currency. Underwriting standards allow relatively high loan-to-value ratios, about 85%, for new mortgages. And the system has a sizable, 27.7% portfolio share in activities linked to the tourism sector, which we consider to be highly vulnerable to economic cycles.

Our industry risk score of '7' for Costa Rica reflects a "high-risk" assessment for "institutional framework," "competitive dynamics," and "systemwide funding," as our criteria define those terms.

Our "high-risk" assessment of the institutional framework takes into account our perception that local banks have relatively high power to block regulation. Anyway, in our opinion, Costa Rica's regulatory practices are adequate and conservative, and the government has a satisfactory track record of actions taken to manage problems within the system. We also believe that the country has adequate transparency standards and a good degree of standardization in its financial reports.

Our "high-risk" assessment of competitive dynamics in Costa Rica reflects large market distortions because of the significant presence of government-owned banks. Costa Rica's three main banks are government owned, and these account for approximately 60% of the system's total assets. The government-owned banks have higher net interest margins than private entities do--170 basis points higher during 2010. Also, people prefer to keep their savings in government-owned banks and take their credit from private banks, which results in adequate liquidity ratios for government institutions (an average 85.6% loan-to-deposit ratio over the past five years) and a high loan-to-deposit ratio in the private banks (averaging 121.7% over the past five years).

Costa Rica's banking system's limited access to foreign capital markets and narrow and shallow local debt capital market is reflected in our "high-risk" assessment for systemwide funding. We believe Costa Rica's local market is very shallow, with a very limited number of participants (investors and issuers) and small intermediation volumes and market capacity. We also consider local banks' access to external capital markets as narrow. Nevertheless, the system's retail deposit base is stable and has shown consistent growth over the past five years. Currently, Costa Rica's deposits represent 82% of systemwide total liabilities. Furthermore, dependence on wholesale funding and complex banking products is low; this partially mitigates funding risk in the system.

We classify Costa Rica's government as "supportive" toward domestic banking. The strong presence of government-owned banks in the system shows the importance of this segment for the government. We believe, however, that in the event the banking system runs into trouble, the government would likely provide support only for its own banks and not for privately owned institutions.

