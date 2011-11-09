(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Uzbekistan under our updated methodology.

-- We are revising our BICRA on Uzbekistan to group '8' from group '9'.

-- We are also revising our economic risk score to '7' from '8' and assigning an industry risk score of '9'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is revising its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Uzbekistan to group '8' from group '9'. It is also revising the economic risk score to '7' from '8' and assigning an industry risk score of '9'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of the Republic of Uzbekistan (not rated) under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems". A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from '1' to '10', ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '8' include Georgia, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lebanon, and Argentina.

Our economic risk score of '7' reflects our opinion that Uzbekistan has "very high risk" in "economic resilience", "intermediate risk" in "economic imbalances", and "very high risk" in "credit risk in the economy", as our criteria define these terms.

Uzbekistan is characterized by a low level of wealth, with a GDP per capita of about $1,300, and infrastructure deficiencies. The state controls a large part of the economy, as well as the banking system. The country has limited fiscal and monetary flexibility. In addition, political risk is high due to a very centralized decision-making process and succession risks. Uzbekistan has come through the recent global downturn relatively unscathed thanks to the limited integration of its economy and the good performance of its main export sectors. Natural gas, gold, and cotton, together accounted for 43% of total exports in 2010.

The government tightly controls the "command" economy and banking system. We think this reduces volatility, although it exposes banks to government interference. We do not see the creation of an asset price bubble, and leverage in the corporate and household sectors is low.

Most of the banking system is state controlled, with a high share of directed lending. The government uses most state-owned banks to provide financial support to key economic sectors. We therefore view lending practices and underwriting standards as relaxed, and credit risk as very high. Another negative factor is the ineffective legal framework and judicial system.

Our industry risk score of '9' is based on our opinion that the country faces "extremely high risk" in its "institutional framework", "very high risk" in "competitive dynamics", and "high risk" in "systemwide funding", as our criteria define these terms.

Uzbekistan has a weak regulatory and supervisory framework, which imposes only limited market discipline. In addition, disclosure, governance, and transparency are very limited in relative terms.

State-owned banks dominate the system, with a market share of almost 80% in terms of assets. State ownership and control distort competition in a way that is unfavorable for private sector banks' creditworthiness.

Our opinion on systemwide funding reflects the fact that a fairly high share of total loans is funded by customer deposits, although systemwide net external funding represents about 10% of total loans. The shallow and relatively illiquid domestic debt capital market and lack of access to long-term or international funding resources is a negative factor.

We classify the Uzbekistan government as "highly supportive" toward domestic banking. The government tightly controls the economy and the banking system, and has a track record of extraordinary support to banks during times of stress.

