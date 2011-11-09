(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 09-

OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessments after having published our updated methodology.

-- We are maintaining our BICRA on Mexico at group '4'.

-- We are also revising our economic risk score to '5' from '4', and assigning an industry risk score of '3'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it was maintaining its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Mexico at group '4'. It also revised its economic risk score to '5' from '4', and assigned an industry risk score of '3'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of the United Mexican States (foreign currency: BBB/Stable/A-3; local currency: A-/Stable/A-2) under our updated BICRA methodology. The BICRA groups summarize our view of the risks that a bank operating within a particular country and banking industry faces relative to those in other banking systems. They range from group '1' (the lowest risk) to group '10' (the highest risk). Other countries in BICRA group '4' are Brazil, Spain, Taiwan, Peru, and South Africa.

The economic risk score for Mexico is '5'. This reflects our assessment of a "high risk" regarding "economic resilience" and "credit risk in the economy," and a "very low risk" of "economic imbalances," as our criteria define those terms.

Mexico's low income levels and the country's vulnerability to U.S. economic cycles are factors that contribute to our comparatively weak economic resilience assessment. Mexico's GDP per capita of less than $10,000 reduces the country's tax and funding flexibility. Although the Mexican economy has a good degree of market orientation, Mexico's ties to the U.S.--through 80% of exports, and also tourism and remittances--render it vulnerable to U.S. economic cycles. Moderate past and projected GDP growth, low inflation averaging 4.5% since 2002, a free-floating exchange rate policy that supports financial stability, and a track record of stable macroeconomic policy underpin Mexico's firmer economic footing over the past decade.