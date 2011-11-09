(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 09-
OVERVIEW
-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk
Assessments after having published our updated methodology.
-- We are maintaining our BICRA on Mexico at group '4'.
-- We are also revising our economic risk score to '5' from
'4', and assigning an industry risk score of '3'.
BICRA ACTION
On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said
that it was maintaining its Banking Industry Country Risk
Assessment (BICRA) on Mexico at group '4'. It also revised its
economic risk score to '5' from '4', and assigned an industry
risk score of '3'.
RATIONALE
We have reviewed the banking sector of the United Mexican
States (foreign currency: BBB/Stable/A-3; local currency:
A-/Stable/A-2) under our updated BICRA methodology. The BICRA
groups summarize our view of the risks that a bank operating
within a particular country and banking industry faces relative
to those in other banking systems. They range from group '1'
(the lowest risk) to group '10' (the highest risk). Other
countries in BICRA group '4' are Brazil, Spain, Taiwan, Peru,
and South Africa.
The economic risk score for Mexico is '5'. This reflects our
assessment of a "high risk" regarding "economic resilience" and
"credit risk in the economy," and a "very low risk" of "economic
imbalances," as our criteria define those terms.
Mexico's low income levels and the country's vulnerability
to U.S. economic cycles are factors that contribute to our
comparatively weak economic resilience assessment. Mexico's GDP
per capita of less than $10,000 reduces the country's tax and
funding flexibility. Although the Mexican economy has a good
degree of market orientation, Mexico's ties to the U.S.--through
80% of exports, and also tourism and remittances--render it
vulnerable to U.S. economic cycles. Moderate past and projected
GDP growth, low inflation averaging 4.5% since 2002, a
free-floating exchange rate policy that supports financial
stability, and a track record of stable macroeconomic policy
underpin Mexico's firmer economic footing over the past decade.