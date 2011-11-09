(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessments after having published our updated methodology.

-- We are maintaining our BICRA on El Salvador at group '7'.

-- We are also maintaining our economic risk score at '8', and assigning an industry risk score of '6'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it was maintaining its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on El Salvador at group '7'. It also maintained the economic risk score at '8'. At the same time, it assigned an industry risk score of '6'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of the Republic of El Salvador (BB-/Stable/B) under our updated BICRA methodology. The BICRA groups summarize our view of the risks that a bank operating within a particular country and banking industry faces relative to those in other banking industries. They range from group '1' (the lowest risk) to group '10' (the highest risk). Other countries in BICRA group '7' are Costa Rica, Bulgaria, and Hungary.

Our economic risk score of '8' for El Salvador reflects an "extremely high risk" for "economic resilience," a "very low risk" for "economic imbalances," and a "very high risk" for "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria define those terms.

We assess the country's economic resilience as "extremely high risk" based on our opinion of low GDP per capita, moderate potential medium-term economic growth, limited fiscal and monetary flexibility, and political uncertainty. The recent economic crisis further revealed the vulnerability of El Salvador's open and U.S.-dependent economy, with many unaddressed structural rigidities. Consequently, medium-term economic growth potential remains at about 2%, which would translate into marginal per capita real GDP growth of less than 1%. Fiscal flexibility is low, as a result of low tax collection, a large informal economy, and high social and infrastructure needs. Full dollarization has resulted in limited monetary flexibility but has underpinned macroeconomic stability by lowering exchange rate risk. El Salvador is experiencing a growing political divide between the executive and legislative powers, causing increased uncertainty for investors and the private sector.

Our assessment of a "very low risk" of economic imbalances is based on the slow expansion of domestic credit, low inflation, and our opinion that no asset price bubble exists in El Salvador. Low domestic demand and stricter lending guidelines have resulted in the continuous contraction of domestic credit in percentage points of GDP of 1.2% over the past four years.

Our "very-high-risk" assessment of credit risk in the Salvadorian economy reflects its citizens' low debt capacity as reflected in 2011 estimated per capita income of $3,007, even though we also consider leverage to be low, with domestic credit to the private sector at 39% of GDP. It also incorporates relaxed lending and underwriting practices in the real estate segment, with loan-to-value ratios of 70%. Also, the banking sector is relatively concentrated in the construction sector, and mortgages represent 30% of total portfolios. We consider the rule of law as weak according to the World Bank's Governance Indicators.

Our industry risk score for El Salvador is '6'. This reflects our "high-risk" assessment of "institutional framework," "intermediate-risk" assessment of "competitive dynamics," and "high-risk" assessment of "systemwide funding," as our criteria define those terms.

Our assessment of the "high risk" of the institutional framework is based on our assessment that El Salvador's regulation still lags the implementation of best international supervisory practices. Our opinion also reflects the high degree of disclosure of accounts and ownership, as measured by frequency and timeliness of reporting. Nonetheless, we still believe that further enhancements are needed to improve supervisory standards.

Our assessment of "intermediate-risk" competitive dynamics reflects the restrained risk appetite of El Salvadoran banks, resulting from an absence of untested complex and risky products and a limited use of securitizations. In our opinion, the stability of the industry is high, with three banks representing 60% of the market. However, we also see a moderate overcapacity, as evidenced by very low earnings capacity. The likelihood of new entrants that could change the competitive environment is very low.

In our view, systemwide funding in El Salvador is "high risk." The banking system bases its funding on stable customer deposits, which represent 106% of total loans. However, we estimate that core deposits (100% of retail deposits and 50% of corporate deposits) to total loans represent about 75% to 90%. Banks have very limited access to external capital markets, and the domestic capital market is underdeveloped.

We classify El Salvador's government as "support uncertain" toward domestic banking. The government has no explicit policy of support for private financial institutions, and we believe the sovereign's financial capacity to support systemically important financial institutions in times of distress is very limited.

