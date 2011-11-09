(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment on Panama in light of our updated methodology.

-- We are revising our BICRA on Panama to group '5' from group '6'.

-- We are maintaining our economic risk score at '6' and assigning an industry risk score of '5'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is revising its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on the Republic of Panama (BBB-/Positive/A-3) to group '5' from group '6'. We are also maintaining our economic risk score at '6' and assigning an industry risk score of '5'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed Panama's banking sector under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '5' are China, Turkey, and Colombia.

The economic risk score for Panama is '6'. This reflects an "intermediate risk" assessment of "economic resilience" and "high risk" assessments of "economic imbalances" and "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria define those terms.

Panama's economy is diverse and has strong growth prospects and low inflation. The country demonstrated resilience during the recent financial crisis, reporting GDP growth of nearly 10% in 2009-2010. However, GDP per capita is low, at US$7,876 at year-end 2010.

Panama is in an expansionary phase, in our view, because of the strong investment inflows, especially those related to the Panama Canal expansion. Residential real estate prices, which banks have exposure to, have not increased significantly. Real estate prices on flats built for foreign investors rose sharply from 2005-2007, but they have been declining gradually since, and banks' exposure to this segment is low.

We consider Panama's credit risk to be high because individuals are highly indebted. Somewhat mitigating this is its good payment culture and supportive legal system for the financial industry. Lending and underwriting standards are adequate, and the level of delinquent loans has remained at less than 3% during the past five years, even in times of economic downturns.

The industry risk score is '5' for Panama, reflecting our view of "high risk" in its "institutional framework" and "systemwide funding" and "low risk" in its "competitive dynamics."

Panama faces some regulatory issues. Supervisors have to monitor activities in several other countries because Panamanian banks' offshore loan portfolios are growing. Furthermore, the country is still behind international standards because its capital requirements do not consider market and operational risks. During the past four years, the country signed several agreements with members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development to provide access to bank information. This has improved the institutional framework, but we believe Panama has more work to do in this area.

The banking system is almost entirely based on free market dynamics because government-owned banks have a very small market share. On the downside, banks are competing for market share by offering lower prices, which could lead to declines in net income. In addition, banks in Panama are growing their offshore loan portfolios because the high level of indebtedness of both individuals and companies in Panama does not allow for much more loan granting. The banking business in Panama is very simple, largely related to lending to individuals and corporations, which limits loss risks.

Panama doesn't have a lender of last resort because the Panamanian government has used the U.S. dollar as its local currency since 1904. The funding profile depends mainly on deposits, from both locals and foreigners, and some local issuances. The deposit base has been stable during the past five years, though as of June 2011, foreigners accounted for 30% of deposits, which could be more volatile. We believe deposits will remain a major funding source through the end of 2011 and in 2012 because we expect authorities to develop a deeper market funding structure and a fund to protect its financial system in the medium term.

We classify the Panamanian government as "supportive uncertain" in terms of the support it provides to the banking system. This is based on the concerns we have about the country's ability to support its large banks, which represent a significant share of GDP.

