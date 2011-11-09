(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 09-
OVERVIEW
-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk
Assessments after having published our updated methodology.
-- We are assigning our BICRA on Bermuda at group '3'.
-- We are also assigning an economic risk score of '3' and
an industry risk score of '3'.
BICRA ACTION
On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said
today that it is assigning its Banking Industry Country Risk
Assessment (BICRA) on Bermuda at group '3'. It is also assigning
an economic risk score of '3, and an industry risk score of '3'.
RATIONALE
We have reviewed the banking sector of Bermuda
(AA/Stable/A-1+) under our updated BICRA methodology. Our
criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate
and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a
country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that
take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A
BICRA is scored on a scale from group '1', (the lowest risk) to
group '10' (the highest risk). Other countries in BICRA group
'3' are Korea, Chile, the U.K., and the U.S.
Our economic risk score of '3' reflects our opinion that
Bermuda has an "intermediate risk" profile in terms of "economic
resilience" and "economic imbalances," and a "low risk" profile
in terms of "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria
defines those terms.
Bermuda ranks among the world's highest income economies on
a per capita basis, but its weak economic diversification and
high dependence on the international financial sector, along
with some upscale tourism, drive our assessment of "economic
resilience" as "intermediate risk." The local currency's
long-standing fixed exchange rate at parity with the U.S. dollar
offers a stable bulwark for its important finance and tourism
sectors, but effectively relinquishes monetary control, as in
many other small international financial centers.