(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 09-

OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessments after having published our updated methodology.

-- We are assigning our BICRA on Bermuda at group '3'.

-- We are also assigning an economic risk score of '3' and an industry risk score of '3'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it is assigning its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Bermuda at group '3'. It is also assigning an economic risk score of '3, and an industry risk score of '3'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of Bermuda (AA/Stable/A-1+) under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from group '1', (the lowest risk) to group '10' (the highest risk). Other countries in BICRA group '3' are Korea, Chile, the U.K., and the U.S.

Our economic risk score of '3' reflects our opinion that Bermuda has an "intermediate risk" profile in terms of "economic resilience" and "economic imbalances," and a "low risk" profile in terms of "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria defines those terms.

Bermuda ranks among the world's highest income economies on a per capita basis, but its weak economic diversification and high dependence on the international financial sector, along with some upscale tourism, drive our assessment of "economic resilience" as "intermediate risk." The local currency's long-standing fixed exchange rate at parity with the U.S. dollar offers a stable bulwark for its important finance and tourism sectors, but effectively relinquishes monetary control, as in many other small international financial centers.