-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessments in light of our updated methodology.

-- We are revising our BICRA on Guatemala to group '6' from group '9'.

-- We are also revising our economic risk score to '7' from '8' and assigning an industry risk score of '5'.

We have reviewed the banking sector of the Republic of Guatemala (foreign currency BB/Negative/B; local currency BB+/Negative/B) under our updated BICRA methodology. The BICRA groups summarize our view of the risks a bank operating within a particular country and banking industry faces relative to those in other banking industries. They range from group '1' (the lowest risk) to group '10' (the highest risk). Other countries in BICRA group '6' are Croatia, Estonia, and Bahrain.

Our economic risk score of '7' reflects our view of "very high risk" in terms of "economic resilience" "and credit risk in the economy," and our opinion of "intermediate risk" for "economic imbalances," as our criteria define those terms.

Our "economic resilience" assessment is based on Guatemala's limited fiscal flexibility stemming primarily from a low tax base and a recent rise in interest payments associated with higher net government debt since 2008. We also believe that fiscal deficits will continue to exceed 3% of GDP and that debt will increase over the next several years absent any measures to strengthen tax revenue and boost GDP growth prospects. We expect GDP growth to average 3% in 2011-2012, similar to 2010 level, but lower than 4.6% annually for 2005-2008 and the growth rates of most peers.

Despite modest increases in housing prices of about 10% in real terms during the past four years--according to our own estimates and data from Guatemala's federal housing agency, Instituto de Fomento de Hipotecas Aseguradas--residential real estate mortgage portion of the banking sector has not expanded aggressively over the past several years. In addition, credit to private sector in the country remains low compared to GDP, at 28%. Nevertheless, the population, which still largely doesn't use banking services, poses opportunities for credit growth in coming years, which we expect to be gradual and over a long term. We currently don't see asset credit-fueled bubbles in the country, and we do not foresee any such risk in the near term.

In our view, credit risk in the economy has been decreasing, but remains high. Although underwriting standards have improved over the past several years, we are still concerned about foreign currency lending in the country, which accounted for about 30% of the banks' total loan portfolio at June 2011. We consider that in the event of a severe Quetzal devaluation, nonperforming loans could surge. Our estimate for credit losses is about 3% for the next 12 months, given system-wide low percentage of nonperforming assets--2.6% at second-quarter 2011--due to focus on corporate loans rather than on high-risk sectors in the economy.

Our industry risk of '5' for the Guatemalan banking system is based on our assessment of "high risk" for its "institutional framework" and "intermediate risk" regarding its "competitive dynamics and system-wide funding."

We believe that Guatemala's regulatory and institutional framework is still developing. We consider that banking regulations are still evolving and further improvements would better position them and the banking system in comparison with international supervisory standards. We view certain improvements in the regulatory body, such as a more proactive stance than in the past, to take time to materialize.

We believe that competitive risk is low because private banks dominate most of the market with steady market shares. In addition, risk appetite is significantly low. There are no complex high-risk/return financial products. Mostly, system-wide asset base is composed of plain vanilla products and government securities. Market distortion is somewhat limited given the low share of private nonbank financial institutions and government-owned financial institutions. Nonbank financial institutions are very small, posing no competitive risk, and have a low share of the total financial system's assets of about 3% at June 2011. We do not expect this to materially change in the next two years.

A main obstacle for "system-wide funding" is the limited access to external funding markets and Guatemala's underdeveloped debt capital markets. We believe there is a limited ability for the banking sector to tap international markets because they have not been fully tested, and the sector has a very low presence in these markets. Moreover, the lack of a developed debt capital market from which banks can raise funds is also a constraint, and we do not believe this will significantly change in the near term.

We classify the Guatemalan government's role as 'supportive' to its banking sector. We believe the government's role during the recent crisis was adequate by providing additional liquidity. The central bank had available contingency lines; however, it was not necessary to use this lender of last resort as foreign banks did not close its credit facilities to their Guatemalan counterparts.

