(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 09-
OVERVIEW
-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessments in
light of our updated methodology.
-- We are revising our BICRA on Guatemala to group '6' from group '9'.
-- We are also revising our economic risk score to '7' from '8' and
assigning an industry risk score of '5'.
BICRA ACTION
On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its Banking
Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Guatemala to group '6' from group
'9'. We are also revising our economic score to '7' from '8' and assigning an
industry risk score of '5'.
RATIONALE
We have reviewed the banking sector of the Republic of Guatemala (foreign
currency BB/Negative/B; local currency BB+/Negative/B) under our updated BICRA
methodology. The BICRA groups summarize our view of the risks a bank operating
within a particular country and banking industry faces relative to those in
other banking industries. They range from group '1' (the lowest risk) to group
'10' (the highest risk). Other countries in BICRA group '6' are Croatia,
Estonia, and Bahrain.
Our economic risk score of '7' reflects our view of "very high risk" in terms
of "economic resilience" "and credit risk in the economy," and our opinion of
"intermediate risk" for "economic imbalances," as our criteria define those
terms.
Our "economic resilience" assessment is based on Guatemala's limited fiscal
flexibility stemming primarily from a low tax base and a recent rise in
interest payments associated with higher net government debt since 2008. We
also believe that fiscal deficits will continue to exceed 3% of GDP and that
debt will increase over the next several years absent any measures to
strengthen tax revenue and boost GDP growth prospects. We expect GDP growth to
average 3% in 2011-2012, similar to 2010 level, but lower than 4.6% annually
for 2005-2008 and the growth rates of most peers.
Despite modest increases in housing prices of about 10% in real terms during
the past four years--according to our own estimates and data from Guatemala's
federal housing agency, Instituto de Fomento de Hipotecas
Aseguradas--residential real estate mortgage portion of the banking sector has
not expanded aggressively over the past several years. In addition, credit to
private sector in the country remains low compared to GDP, at 28%.
Nevertheless, the population, which still largely doesn't use banking
services, poses opportunities for credit growth in coming years, which we
expect to be gradual and over a long term. We currently don't see asset
credit-fueled bubbles in the country, and we do not foresee any such risk in
the near term.
In our view, credit risk in the economy has been decreasing, but remains high.
Although underwriting standards have improved over the past several years, we
are still concerned about foreign currency lending in the country, which
accounted for about 30% of the banks' total loan portfolio at June 2011. We
consider that in the event of a severe Quetzal devaluation, nonperforming
loans could surge. Our estimate for credit losses is about 3% for the next 12
months, given system-wide low percentage of nonperforming assets--2.6% at
second-quarter 2011--due to focus on corporate loans rather than on high-risk
sectors in the economy.
Our industry risk of '5' for the Guatemalan banking system is based on our
assessment of "high risk" for its "institutional framework" and "intermediate
risk" regarding its "competitive dynamics and system-wide funding."
We believe that Guatemala's regulatory and institutional framework is still
developing. We consider that banking regulations are still evolving and
further improvements would better position them and the banking system in
comparison with international supervisory standards. We view certain
improvements in the regulatory body, such as a more proactive stance than in
the past, to take time to materialize.
We believe that competitive risk is low because private banks dominate most of
the market with steady market shares. In addition, risk appetite is
significantly low. There are no complex high-risk/return financial products.
Mostly, system-wide asset base is composed of plain vanilla products and
government securities. Market distortion is somewhat limited given the low
share of private nonbank financial institutions and government-owned financial
institutions. Nonbank financial institutions are very small, posing no
competitive risk, and have a low share of the total financial system's assets
of about 3% at June 2011. We do not expect this to materially change in the
next two years.
A main obstacle for "system-wide funding" is the limited access to external
funding markets and Guatemala's underdeveloped debt capital markets. We
believe there is a limited ability for the banking sector to tap international
markets because they have not been fully tested, and the sector has a very low
presence in these markets. Moreover, the lack of a developed debt capital
market from which banks can raise funds is also a constraint, and we do not
believe this will significantly change in the near term.
We classify the Guatemalan government's role as 'supportive' to its banking
sector. We believe the government's role during the recent crisis was adequate
by providing additional liquidity. The central bank had available contingency
lines; however, it was not necessary to use this lender of last resort as
foreign banks did not close its credit facilities to their Guatemalan
counterparts.
