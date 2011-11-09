(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 09-

OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment on Paraguay in light of our updated methodology.

-- We are revising our BICRA on Paraguay to group '9' from group '10'.

-- We are assigning an economic risk score of '10' and an industry risk score of '7'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is revising its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on the Republic of Paraguay (BB-/Stable/B) to group '9' from group '10'. We are also assigning an economic risk score of '10' and an industry risk score of '7'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed Paraguay's banking sector under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '9' are Jamaica, Venezuela, Cambodia, and Azerbaijan.

Our economic risk score of '10' reflects our opinion that Paraguay has "extremely high risk" in "economic resilience" and "very high risk" in terms of "economic imbalances" and "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria define those terms.

Paraguay's economic structure is largely dependent on agriculture and international trade and has limited monetary flexibility, in our view. Nevertheless, we expect growth of at least 4.5%-5.5% in 2011-2013 because of good prospects for the agricultural sector, supported by firm commodity prices globally and robust growth in Brazil. Still, the government faces challenges in implementing monetary policy. The capital markets are underdeveloped, limiting the ability to conduct monetary policy, and the economy is highly dollarized (43% of deposits are denominated in foreign currency).

Although domestic credit has grown rapidly in the past four years, to 34% of GDP in 2010 from 20% in 2007, it remains low. Counterbalancing this risk is the limited vulnerability in Paraguay's current account balance and external debt position. Its current account balance as a percent of GDP averaged negative 1.64% from 2008 through 2011, and its average net external debt as a percent of GDP reached negative 11.3% in 2010 and 2011. (Numbers for 2011 are based on our forecasts.)

Paraguay has low GDP per capita ($3,509 estimated for 2011), which we use as an indicator of the private sector's debt capacity, somewhat offset by low private-sector leverage. The banking system has aggressive lending and underwriting standards, as evidenced by its concentration in the agriculture sector (which is vulnerable to price- and demand-related risks and climate factors) and its high dollarization. In addition, Paraguay's payment culture and adherence to laws are very weak.

Our industry risk score of '7' for Paraguay is based on our opinion that the country faces "very high risk" in its "institutional framework," "high risk" in its "competitive dynamics," and "intermediate risk" in "systemwide funding."

The Paraguayan banking system has weak regulations and supervision. We believe that the scope of supervision is limited and that the Central Bank of Paraguay has a weak track record of anticipating banking crises.

The banking industry has an aggressive risk appetite, characterized by rapid credit growth and high profitability. In addition, competition in the Paraguayan financial system remains high, which could affect underwriting policies and reduce margins. Offsetting these factors is the absence of complex and risky products, as well as the government's limited interference in the banking system.

The banking system's funding is based on a short-term domestic customer deposits base (core customer deposits account for 83% of total loans), with a low dependence on foreign funding. Paraguay's limited access to external capital markets and its narrow and shallow domestic capital market support our view that Paraguay faces "intermediate risk" in "systemwide funding."

We classify the Paraguayan government as "support uncertain" toward domestic banking. We believe that the government has a poor track record of anticipating past crises and aiding problematic banks during those periods.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Standard & Poor's BICRAs Highlight The Shifting Balance In Global Banking, Nov. 9, 2011

-- S&P's BICRAs Measure Banking Risks For 86 Countries, Nov. 9, 2011