Nov 09-
OVERVIEW
-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment on
Paraguay in light of our updated methodology.
-- We are revising our BICRA on Paraguay to group '9' from group '10'.
-- We are assigning an economic risk score of '10' and an industry risk
score of '7'.
BICRA ACTION
On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is revising
its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on the Republic of
Paraguay (BB-/Stable/B) to group '9' from group '10'. We are also assigning an
economic risk score of '10' and an industry risk score of '7'.
RATIONALE
We have reviewed Paraguay's banking sector under our updated BICRA
methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to
evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country
covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend
credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to
10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the
highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '9' are Jamaica,
Venezuela, Cambodia, and Azerbaijan.
Our economic risk score of '10' reflects our opinion that Paraguay has
"extremely high risk" in "economic resilience" and "very high risk" in terms
of "economic imbalances" and "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria
define those terms.
Paraguay's economic structure is largely dependent on agriculture and
international trade and has limited monetary flexibility, in our view.
Nevertheless, we expect growth of at least 4.5%-5.5% in 2011-2013 because of
good prospects for the agricultural sector, supported by firm commodity prices
globally and robust growth in Brazil. Still, the government faces challenges
in implementing monetary policy. The capital markets are underdeveloped,
limiting the ability to conduct monetary policy, and the economy is highly
dollarized (43% of deposits are denominated in foreign currency).
Although domestic credit has grown rapidly in the past four years, to 34% of
GDP in 2010 from 20% in 2007, it remains low. Counterbalancing this risk is
the limited vulnerability in Paraguay's current account balance and external
debt position. Its current account balance as a percent of GDP averaged
negative 1.64% from 2008 through 2011, and its average net external debt as a
percent of GDP reached negative 11.3% in 2010 and 2011. (Numbers for 2011 are
based on our forecasts.)
Paraguay has low GDP per capita ($3,509 estimated for 2011), which we use as
an indicator of the private sector's debt capacity, somewhat offset by low
private-sector leverage. The banking system has aggressive lending and
underwriting standards, as evidenced by its concentration in the agriculture
sector (which is vulnerable to price- and demand-related risks and climate
factors) and its high dollarization. In addition, Paraguay's payment culture
and adherence to laws are very weak.
Our industry risk score of '7' for Paraguay is based on our opinion that the
country faces "very high risk" in its "institutional framework," "high risk"
in its "competitive dynamics," and "intermediate risk" in "systemwide funding."
The Paraguayan banking system has weak regulations and supervision. We
believe
that the scope of supervision is limited and that the Central Bank of Paraguay
has a weak track record of anticipating banking crises.
The banking industry has an aggressive risk appetite, characterized by rapid
credit growth and high profitability. In addition, competition in the
Paraguayan financial system remains high, which could affect underwriting
policies and reduce margins. Offsetting these factors is the absence of
complex and risky products, as well as the government's limited interference
in the banking system.
The banking system's funding is based on a short-term domestic customer
deposits base (core customer deposits account for 83% of total loans), with a
low dependence on foreign funding. Paraguay's limited access to external
capital markets and its narrow and shallow domestic capital market support our
view that Paraguay faces "intermediate risk" in "systemwide funding."
We classify the Paraguayan government as "support uncertain" toward domestic
banking. We believe that the government has a poor track record of
anticipating past crises and aiding problematic banks during those periods.
