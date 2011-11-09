(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 09-
-- Indonesia-based plantation company BSP has refinanced its US$185
million senior secured notes due Nov. 1, 2011, temporarily easing pressure on
its liquidity.
-- We are raising the long-term corporate credit rating on BSP to 'CCC+'
from 'CC'. We are also removing the rating from CreditWatch with positive
implications.
-- The negative outlook reflects BSP's fragile cash flow protection
measures and the refinancing needs at the company's subsidiary Agri
International.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had raised its long-term corporate
credit rating on Indonesia-based plantation company PT Bakrie Sumatera Plantations Tbk. (BSP)
to 'CCC+' from 'CC'. The outlook is negative. We removed the rating from CreditWatch, where it
had been placed with positive implications on Nov. 1, 2011.
"We raised the rating on BSP because we believe the pressure on the company's
liquidity has temporarily eased after it refinanced its US$185 million senior
secured notes due Nov. 1, 2011," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Vishal
Kulkarni. "We expect BSP to maintain its vulnerable business risk profile and
highly leveraged financial risk profile."
The rating on BSP reflects the company's sizable debt maturities in the next
12 months and weak operating efficiency. The rating also reflects the
volatility in BSP's earnings due to its exposure to the cyclicality in the
prices of crude palm oil (CPO) and rubber. We expect the demand for CPO to
remain steady over the next one to two years. The steady demand for CPO and
the commencement of BSP's downstream facilities partly offset the weaknesses.
The BSP management's established record and experience in the plantation
business underpin the rating.
We assess BSP and its 99.02% owned subsidiary Agri International Resources
Pte. Ltd. (CCC+/Negative/--) as a consolidated entity. We expect BSP to put in
place a plan to refinance Agri International's US$150 million senior secured
notes due July 2012, even though it does not guarantee the notes.
BSP's weak operating profile and high debt stemming from recent acquisitions
have resulted in fragile cash flow protection measures. In addition, cyclical
and volatile CPO prices have led to unpredictable earnings and cash flows for
the company. Nevertheless, BSP will continue to benefit from high CPO and
rubber prices over one to two years. In addition, we expect BSP's acquisition
of Indonesia-based oleo chemicals producer Domba Mas in 2010 to help stabilize
the company's cash flows, because the prices of oleo chemicals are generally
less volatile than the prices of CPO.
In our view, BSP's liquidity is weak. The company's ratio of sources of
liquidity to uses of liquidity is about 0.7x, where we expect it will remain
in 2012 and 2013. We expect BSP's debt servicing burden to be higher starting
2012 because of the amortizing nature of most of the debt at the company and
at Domba Mas.
"The negative outlook on BSP reflects our expectation that the company's
liquidity will remain weak because of: (1) significant debt maturing in the
next 12 months; and (2) higher debt servicing needs due to the amortizing
nature of most of its debt," said Mr. Kulkarni.
We may lower the rating if BSP in unable to come up with a plan to refinance
Agri International's notes in the next six months.
Given the absence of a cross-default clause between BSP and Agri
International, a default by Agri International may not necessarily lead to a
default by BSP. But such a situation would likely constrain BSP's access to
funding sources and put pressure on the ratings.
We could revise the outlook to stable if BSP maintains adequate liquidity and
complies with its loan covenants.
