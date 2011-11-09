(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessments after having published our updated methodology.

-- We are maintaining our BICRA on Argentina at group '8'.

-- We are also maintaining our economic risk score at '8', and assigning an industry risk score of '8'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it was maintaining its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Argentina at group '8'. It was also maintaining the economic risk score at '8' and assigning an industry risk score of '8'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of the Republic of Argentina (B/Stable/B) under our updated BICRA methodology. The BICRA groups summarize our view of the risks that a bank operating within a particular country and banking industry faces relative to those in other banking industries. They range from group '1' (the lowest risk) to group '10' (the highest risk). Other countries in BICRA group '8' are Uruguay, Bolivia, Georgia, and Tunisia.

Our economic risk score of '8' reflects our opinion that Argentina has "extremely high risk" in terms of "economic resilience," and "high risk" in terms of "economic imbalances" and "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria define those terms.

Our assessment of "extremely high risk" in terms of economic resilience is based on our view that the country has limited fiscal and monetary flexibility. Although operating in a country with a dynamic economy and a relatively well-diversified economic structure, Argentine banks face an economic outlook with relatively high uncertainty. Flexibility of economic policy in Argentina will likely remain limited by increasing inflation and weaker fiscal and external balances. Increasing inflation affects the country's competitiveness and shortens the planning horizon for economic agents there.