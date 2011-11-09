(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 09-
OVERVIEW
-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk
Assessments after having published our updated methodology.
-- We are maintaining our BICRA on Argentina at group '8'.
-- We are also maintaining our economic risk score at '8',
and assigning an industry risk score of '8'.
BICRA ACTION
On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said
that it was maintaining its Banking Industry Country Risk
Assessment (BICRA) on Argentina at group '8'. It was also
maintaining the economic risk score at '8' and assigning an
industry risk score of '8'.
RATIONALE
We have reviewed the banking sector of the Republic of
Argentina (B/Stable/B) under our updated BICRA methodology. The
BICRA groups summarize our view of the risks that a bank
operating within a particular country and banking industry faces
relative to those in other banking industries. They range from
group '1' (the lowest risk) to group '10' (the highest risk).
Other countries in BICRA group '8' are Uruguay, Bolivia,
Georgia, and Tunisia.
Our economic risk score of '8' reflects our opinion that
Argentina has "extremely high risk" in terms of "economic
resilience," and "high risk" in terms of "economic imbalances"
and "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria define those
terms.
Our assessment of "extremely high risk" in terms of economic
resilience is based on our view that the country has limited
fiscal and monetary flexibility. Although operating in a country
with a dynamic economy and a relatively well-diversified
economic structure, Argentine banks face an economic outlook
with relatively high uncertainty. Flexibility of economic policy
in Argentina will likely remain limited by increasing inflation
and weaker fiscal and external balances. Increasing inflation
affects the country's competitiveness and shortens the planning
horizon for economic agents there.