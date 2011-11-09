(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessments after having published our updated methodology.

-- We are revising our BICRA on Australia to group '2' from group '1'.

-- We are also revising our economic risk score to '2' from '1', and assigning an industry risk score of '2'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it had revised its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Australia (unsolicited sovereign rating, AAA/Stable/A-1+) to group '2' from group '1'. It has also revised the economic risk score to '2' from '1'. At the same time, it has assigned an industry risk score of '2'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of Australia in light of our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '2' are France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, and Sweden.

Our economic risk score of '2' for Australia reflects our view of the country's "economic resilience" as being "very low risk," "economic imbalances" as being "intermediate risk," and "credit risk in the economy" as being "low risk," as our criteria define those terms.

Australia benefits from a wealthy, open, and resilient economy, resulting in high income levels. We expect that Australia will maintain its record of very stable economic growth, with inflation kept within the central bank's 2%-3% annual average target range over the cycle.

In our view, the growth in real estate prices and private sector debt has eased in the recent years, limiting the risk of a build up of imbalances in the economy. Nevertheless, we consider that the Australian economy is exposed to external imbalances, as reflected in persistent current account deficits and high external debt.

We expect that credit and impairment losses and nonperforming loans will remain low. We consider that Australia's income levels, conservative lending practices compared with most other developed countries, creditor-supportive payment culture, and legal and taxation frameworks offset the moderate levels of private sector debt (about 125% of GDP).

The industry risk score for Australia is '2'. This score takes into account our view of Australia's "institutional framework" and "competitive dynamics" as being "very low risk," and our view of Australia's "systemwide funding" as being of "intermediate risk."

We consider that regulation is conservative compared with international standards--the regulators monitor banks closely and frequently, and the regulatory coverage of the banking system is extensive. In our view, Australian banking regulator's very strong track record of early action and prevention of any significant issues is evidenced in the absence of serious financial distress or requirements for capital injections over past several years.

In our view, the Australian banking industry is supported by a very low-risk appetite, reflected in a prolonged trend of stable earnings metrics compared with other sectors, indicating prudent pricing of risks rather than chasing aggressive growth or returns. We note the absence of use of innovative, complex, and risky products, very limited high-risk lending, and we consider that there are minimal market distortions, due to government intervention or competition from the nonbanking sector.

In our view, weaknesses for the Australian banking sector are its material dependence on net external borrowings, which fund about 24% of domestic customer loans; and limited support from core customer deposits, which fund only about 38% of domestic customer loans. We consider that these weaknesses are partly offset by a domestic debt capital market that can support the banking sector and the government and central bank, whom we view as responsive and flexible to banks' funding needs.

We classify the Australian government as being "highly supportive" of the banking system, reflecting our expectation of timely financial support to ensure the stability of the financial system, if needed. This assessment factors in a well-developed administrative and institutional framework that should facilitate a timely and coordinated response, and a track record of proactive and prompt support for the banking system through measures such as guarantees for retail and wholesale funding during the global financial crisis. We believe that the existing legislation, policy, and relationships with supranational agencies do not hinder the Australian government from assisting the banking system.

