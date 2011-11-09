(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 09-
OVERVIEW
-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk
Assessment on Peru in light of our updated methodology.
-- We are revising our BICRA on Peru to group '4' from group
'6'.
-- We are revising our economic risk score to '5' from '6'
and assigning an industry risk score of '4'.
BICRA ACTION
On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said
that it is revising its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment
(BICRA) on the Republic of Peru (foreign currency:
BBB/Stable/A-3; local currency: BBB+/Stable/A-2) to group '4'
from group '6'. We are also revising the economic risk score to
'5' from '6' and assigning an industry risk score of '4'.
RATIONALE
We have reviewed Peru's banking sector under our updated
BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as
one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A
BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial
institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in
both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10,
ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the
highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '4'
are Brazil, Mexico, Spain, Taiwan, and the Republic of South
Africa.
Our economic risk score of '5' for Peru reflects an
"intermediate risk" assessment of "economic resilience," a "very
low risk" assessment of "economic imbalances," and a "very high
risk" assessment of "credit risk in the economy," as our
criteria define those terms.
In our view, Peru's economy has improved as a result of its
prudent fiscal approach and political commitment to economic
stability. The recent increase in investments and economic
diversification added flexibility to the economy to face
significant external shocks, as demonstrated during the recent
global economic and financial crisis. We also incorporate into
our assessment that Peru's political institutions are still
evolving in the context of significant economic, social, and
ethnic fragmentation as well as high poverty levels.