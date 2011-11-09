(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment on Peru in light of our updated methodology.

-- We are revising our BICRA on Peru to group '4' from group '6'.

-- We are revising our economic risk score to '5' from '6' and assigning an industry risk score of '4'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is revising its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on the Republic of Peru (foreign currency: BBB/Stable/A-3; local currency: BBB+/Stable/A-2) to group '4' from group '6'. We are also revising the economic risk score to '5' from '6' and assigning an industry risk score of '4'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed Peru's banking sector under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '4' are Brazil, Mexico, Spain, Taiwan, and the Republic of South Africa.

Our economic risk score of '5' for Peru reflects an "intermediate risk" assessment of "economic resilience," a "very low risk" assessment of "economic imbalances," and a "very high risk" assessment of "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria define those terms.

In our view, Peru's economy has improved as a result of its prudent fiscal approach and political commitment to economic stability. The recent increase in investments and economic diversification added flexibility to the economy to face significant external shocks, as demonstrated during the recent global economic and financial crisis. We also incorporate into our assessment that Peru's political institutions are still evolving in the context of significant economic, social, and ethnic fragmentation as well as high poverty levels.