OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessments after having published our updated methodology.

-- We are revising our BICRA on Bolivia to group '8' from group '10'.

-- We are also revising the economic risk score to '8' from '10' and assigning an industry risk score of '7'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is revising its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Bolivia to group '8' from group '10'. It is also revising its economic risk score to '8' from '10' and assigning an industry risk score of '7'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of the Plurinational State of Bolivia (B+/Positive/B) under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '8' are Argentina, Uruguay, Tunisia, and Georgia.

Our economic risk score of '8' reflects our opinion that Bolivia has a "very high risk" in "economic resilience," a "low risk" for "economic imbalances," and "extremely high risk" for "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria define those terms.

The economic resilience assessment reflects Bolivia's developing economy and limited economic diversification coupled with a tense and fragmented political landscape. High natural gas and metal prices as well as public-sector spending mainly drive growth prospects. However, low private-sector investment may hurt growth. Fiscal balances remain dependent on commodity revenues, while monetary flexibility is limited due to a high dollarization level and a de facto pegged foreign exchange regime.

Our 'low risk' assessment of economic imbalances is based on a moderate increase in real housing prices and low average growth in private-sector credit during the past three years. In terms of external finances, Bolivia is expected to maintain current account surpluses and high international reserves.

Our perception of 'extremely high risk' of credit risk in the economy is based on a still low estimated GDP per capita of $2,135 for 2011, which limits the private-sector debt capacity, and decreasing--but still high levels of--dollarization in the banking system. Dollar-denominated loans account for 41% of the total banking loan portfolio, while 43% of total deposits are denominated in foreign currency. There have been efforts to preserve conservative underwriting standards, but legal framework needs strengthening.

Our industry risk score of '7' for Bolivia is based on our opinion that the country faces "very high risk" in its "institutional framework," "high risk" in its "competitive dynamics," and "intermediate risk" in "systemwide funding."

Our 'very high risk' assessment of Bolivia's institutional framework is based on more relaxed banking system regulations than international standards. Nevertheless, the regulator presents adequate and developing practices, including more risk-oriented approach, and advances in compliance with Basel global regulatory standards. Transparency and disclosure of information are adequate-the regulator receives monthly reports from banks and monitors liquidity daily. Despite these improvements, regulatory framework needs further strengthening with more proactive measures to avoid financial distress.

We assess competitive dynamics to be of 'high risk'. The number of banks operating in Bolivia did not vary in the past few years, pointing to the consolidation of the banking sector and the low probability of new entrants in the market. However, in our opinion, the Bolivian financial system is highly exposed to political interference that could harm the business environment in the country.

In our view, Bolivia faces "intermediate risk" in "systemwide funding" based on the limited access to external debt capital markets and the limited alternatives of investments; deposits account for 88% of total liabilities for the banking system. Central bank's facilities are adequate and responsive in terms of providing liquidity to banks, as was the case in December 2010, when the uncertainty following the announcement of higher fuel prices resulted in the public's withdrawal of 3% of the deposits out of the banking system. We classify the Bolivian government's support to the banking sector as 'uncertain'. We see no reliable track record of sovereign's support in previous financial crises.

