Nov 09-

OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessments after having published our updated methodology.

-- We are revising our BICRA on India to group '5' from group '6'.

-- We are also revising our economic risk score to '5' from '6', and assigning an industry risk score of '5'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on India to group '5' from group '6'. It also revised the economic risk score to '5' from '6'. At the same time, Standard & Poor's has assigned an industry risk score of '5'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of India (unsolicited ratings, BBB-/Stable/A-3) under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '5' are China, Portugal, Thailand, and Turkey.

Our economic risk score of '5' reflects our opinion that India has "high risk" in "economic resilience," "low risk" in "economic imbalances," and "high risk" in "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria define those terms.

India's economic resilience is constrained by its weak economic structure with very low per capita GDP estimated at US$1,418 in 2011, though that is partially offset by a well-diversified economy and sustained high economic growth prospects. We note that a large and persistent fiscal deficit limits the government's ability to stimulate growth through fiscal policies.

Our assessment of low risk in economic imbalances is based on low increases in domestic credit to the private sector as a percentage of GDP (1.48% in the past four years), although we have noted sharp increases in real estate asset prices in certain regions (annual national average of 2.7% for the past three years). We consider India's external position as resilient.

Our assessment of high credit risks reflects our view that: (1) private sector credit/GDP (at 51%) is moderate in the context of low income levels, and (2) India has a weak payment culture and legal system that often result in low recoveries and delayed settlement of foreclosures. Nevertheless, we consider the lending and underwriting standards to be moderately conservative, and the sector concentrations as well as the currency risk exposures low.

Our industry risk score of '5' for India reflects our "high risk" assessments on the "institutional framework" and "competitive dynamics," and "low risk" regarding "systemwide funding."

In our view, banking regulations in India are in line with international standards and the regulator has a moderately successful track record. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) continually monitors the macroeconomic environment. The RBI also has introduced countercyclical measures and differentiated risk weights to moderate banks' risk appetite. We consider governance standards as generally adequate, though disclosures are somewhat inadequate.

Our assessment of the competitive dynamics reflects: (1) the banks' moderate risk appetite; (2) moderately stable, although somewhat fragmented, industry; and (3) market distortions, such as a high proportion of directed lending (40% of total loans) and industry domination by government-owned banks. In our view, while the loan growth has been high, banks have a limited share of high-risk lending and a negligible presence of complex and innovative products. Banks have a track record of stable profits, but returns are lower than Indian corporates' though.

India's banking system has a high level of stable, core customer deposits, which limit dependence on external borrowings. Its deposit base is supported by the Indian banking system's good franchise, extensive branch networks, and large, yet growing, domestic savings. However, the banks have limited ability to borrow from the domestic debt capital markets, which are active for high investment grade debt but lacking in depth.

We classify the Indian government as "highly supportive," which reflects our expectation that the government is likely to provide timely financial support to the banking system, if needed. In the past, the government had consistently supported weaker commercial banks through measures such as extensive recapitalization and merger of financially distressed banks with stronger banks. We expect it to continue, given the role of banks in the economy, their mandatory task to provide funding to priority sectors of the economy, and the large political constituency that depositors form.

