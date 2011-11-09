(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 09-

OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessments after having published our updated methodology.

-- We are revising our BICRA on Indonesia to group '7' from group '8'.

-- We are also revising our economic risk score to '7' from '8', and assigning an industry risk score of '7'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that had revised its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Indonesia to group '7' from group '8'. It also revised the economic risk score to '7' from '8'. At the same time, it assigned an industry risk score of '7'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of the Indonesia (sovereign rating BB+/Positive/B; ASEAN regional scale axBBB+/axA-2) in light of our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '7' are the Philippines, Russia and Hungary.

Our economic risk score for Indonesia is '7'. This reflects a "very high risk" assessment of "economic resilience," a "low risk" assessment of "economic imbalances," and a "very high risk" assessment of "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria define those terms.

The economic risk assessment on Indonesia reflects the country's low per capita income, plus the constraint on economic development posed by what we view as infrastructure shortfalls, legal uncertainties, corruption, and labor market rigidities.