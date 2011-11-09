(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 09-
OVERVIEW
-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessments after
having published our updated methodology.
-- We are revising our BICRA on China to group '5' from group '6'.
-- We are also revising our economic risk score to '6' from '5', and
assigning an industry risk score of '5'.
BICRA ACTION
On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is revising
its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on China
(AA-/Stable/A-1+) to group '5' from group '6'. It also revised the economic
risk score to '6' from '5'. At the same time, it assigned an industry risk
score of '5'.
RATIONALE
We have reviewed the banking sector of China under our updated BICRA
methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to
evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country
covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend
credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to
10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group 1) to the highest-risk
(group 10). Other countries in BICRA group '5' are India, Thailand, Portugal,
and Turkey.
Our economic risk score for China is '6'. This score takes into account our
view of China's "economic resilience" as "intermediate risk," and our view of
"economic imbalances" and "credit risk in the economy" as "high risk," as our
criteria define those terms.
The assessment of the first factor reflects both China's comparatively low
level of GDP per capita and the economy's above-average growth prospects.
China's high savings, strong fiscal flexibility and political support for
structural reforms should continue to underpin our view of its intermediate
economic resilience.
The assessment of economic imbalances reflects the rapid expansion of credit
in 2009-2010 and significant property price inflation, particularly in major
cities, during an extended period. Various local government financing vehicles
accounted for a large swathe of new credits in recent years for project
finance, which has exacerbated China's investment-led economic structure. The
increasing likelihood of a correction in property prices, due to the
government's tightening measures, could expose the banking sector to
significant risks stemming from property market consolidation.
Our assessment of credit risk in the economy reflects our view of China's high
private sector credit-to-GDP ratio for a low-income economy. In addition, the
country's weak payment culture and developing legal system could create
uncertain prospects for recoveries at stressed times, despite a largely
creditor-friendly bankruptcy law enacted in 2006. More positively, China's
household indebtedness is very low, while corporate leverage appears
moderately high, with aggregated liability to asset ratio for industrial firms
of about 59% at end-June 2011.
Our industry risk score of '5' for China is based on our view of the country's
"institutional framework" and "competitive dynamics" as "high risk," and our
view of China's "systemwide funding" as "very low risk."
The assessment of institutional framework reflects China's intermediate
banking regulation and supervision and weakness in many banks' corporate
governance, which is subject to undue government influence at times. The
regulators have made significant progress in enhancing the sector's financial
soundness, but there are gaps in certain areas, especially in enforcement.
The assessment of competitive dynamics primarily reflects banks' moderate risk
appetite. We also consider that the prevalence of government ownership and
administrative control of interest rates has caused market distortions.
Nevertheless, sector-wide profitability has been comparable to other sectors'
in the economy. The market share of the major banks appears stable.
Disintermediation is increasing. But it's still too early to threaten the
banking sector's dominant role in financing.
We consider the systemwide funding in China to be very low risk due to a very
strong core customer deposit base. Deposits represent a high proportion of
system liability and more than fund the banking sector's loan book.
Cross-border and foreign currency borrowing is very low. The domestic debt
capital market is moderately broad. Depositor confidence appears generally
high, partly attributable to the Chinese government's track record of
providing liquidity during periods of market turmoil and the central bank's
strong lending capacity to support banks.
We classify China government as "highly supportive" toward domestic banking.
This is evidenced by the government's track record of providing extraordinary
support to troubled financial institutions over the years. The Chinese
government tends to view the banking industry as a lever for maintaining its
influence over the whole economy, which creates strong incentive for the
government to intervene.
