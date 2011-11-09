(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessments after having published our updated methodology.

-- We are revising our BICRA on China to group '5' from group '6'.

-- We are also revising our economic risk score to '6' from '5', and assigning an industry risk score of '5'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is revising its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on China (AA-/Stable/A-1+) to group '5' from group '6'. It also revised the economic risk score to '6' from '5'. At the same time, it assigned an industry risk score of '5'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of China under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group 1) to the highest-risk (group 10). Other countries in BICRA group '5' are India, Thailand, Portugal, and Turkey.

Our economic risk score for China is '6'. This score takes into account our view of China's "economic resilience" as "intermediate risk," and our view of "economic imbalances" and "credit risk in the economy" as "high risk," as our criteria define those terms.

The assessment of the first factor reflects both China's comparatively low level of GDP per capita and the economy's above-average growth prospects. China's high savings, strong fiscal flexibility and political support for structural reforms should continue to underpin our view of its intermediate economic resilience.

The assessment of economic imbalances reflects the rapid expansion of credit in 2009-2010 and significant property price inflation, particularly in major cities, during an extended period. Various local government financing vehicles accounted for a large swathe of new credits in recent years for project finance, which has exacerbated China's investment-led economic structure. The increasing likelihood of a correction in property prices, due to the government's tightening measures, could expose the banking sector to significant risks stemming from property market consolidation.

Our assessment of credit risk in the economy reflects our view of China's high private sector credit-to-GDP ratio for a low-income economy. In addition, the country's weak payment culture and developing legal system could create uncertain prospects for recoveries at stressed times, despite a largely creditor-friendly bankruptcy law enacted in 2006. More positively, China's household indebtedness is very low, while corporate leverage appears moderately high, with aggregated liability to asset ratio for industrial firms of about 59% at end-June 2011.

Our industry risk score of '5' for China is based on our view of the country's "institutional framework" and "competitive dynamics" as "high risk," and our view of China's "systemwide funding" as "very low risk."

The assessment of institutional framework reflects China's intermediate banking regulation and supervision and weakness in many banks' corporate governance, which is subject to undue government influence at times. The regulators have made significant progress in enhancing the sector's financial soundness, but there are gaps in certain areas, especially in enforcement.

The assessment of competitive dynamics primarily reflects banks' moderate risk appetite. We also consider that the prevalence of government ownership and administrative control of interest rates has caused market distortions. Nevertheless, sector-wide profitability has been comparable to other sectors' in the economy. The market share of the major banks appears stable. Disintermediation is increasing. But it's still too early to threaten the banking sector's dominant role in financing.

We consider the systemwide funding in China to be very low risk due to a very strong core customer deposit base. Deposits represent a high proportion of system liability and more than fund the banking sector's loan book. Cross-border and foreign currency borrowing is very low. The domestic debt capital market is moderately broad. Depositor confidence appears generally high, partly attributable to the Chinese government's track record of providing liquidity during periods of market turmoil and the central bank's strong lending capacity to support banks.

We classify China government as "highly supportive" toward domestic banking. This is evidenced by the government's track record of providing extraordinary support to troubled financial institutions over the years. The Chinese government tends to view the banking industry as a lever for maintaining its influence over the whole economy, which creates strong incentive for the government to intervene.

