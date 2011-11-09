(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 09-

OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment on Japan in light of our updated methodology.

-- We are maintaining our BICRA on Japan at group '2'.

-- We are assigning an economic risk score of '2' and an industry risk score of '3'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is maintaining its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Japan (unsolicited ratings, AA-/Negative/A-1+) at group '2'. It is also assigning the economic risk score of '2' and an industry risk score of '3'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed Japan's banking sector under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '2' are France, Germany, Australia, and Hong Kong.

Our economic risk score of '2' reflects our opinion that Japan has "low risk" in "economic stability," "very low risk" in terms of "economic imbalances," and "low risk" in terms of "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria define those terms.

Japanese banks benefit from operating in a large and diversified economy with various competitive industries. Per capita GDP is US$43,885, higher than the average of OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) countries. These strengths offset certain structural weaknesses such as Japan's aging society, moderate deflation, low growth, and the government's limited fiscal flexibility to stimulate the economy.