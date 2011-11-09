(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 09-
OVERVIEW
-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk
Assessment on Japan in light of our updated methodology.
-- We are maintaining our BICRA on Japan at group '2'.
-- We are assigning an economic risk score of '2' and an
industry risk score of '3'.
BICRA ACTION
On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said
that it is maintaining its Banking Industry Country Risk
Assessment (BICRA) on Japan (unsolicited ratings,
AA-/Negative/A-1+) at group '2'. It is also assigning the
economic risk score of '2' and an industry risk score of '3'.
RATIONALE
We have reviewed Japan's banking sector under our updated
BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as
one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A
BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial
institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in
both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10,
ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the
highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '2'
are France, Germany, Australia, and Hong Kong.
Our economic risk score of '2' reflects our opinion that
Japan has "low risk" in "economic stability," "very low risk" in
terms of "economic imbalances," and "low risk" in terms of
"credit risk in the economy," as our criteria define those
terms.
Japanese banks benefit from operating in a large and
diversified economy with various competitive industries. Per
capita GDP is US$43,885, higher than the average of OECD
(Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development)
countries. These strengths offset certain structural weaknesses
such as Japan's aging society, moderate deflation, low growth,
and the government's limited fiscal flexibility to stimulate the
economy.