OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessments after having published our updated methodology.

-- We are revising our BICRA on Cambodia to group '9' from group '10'.

-- We are also revising our economic risk score to '9' from '10', and assigning an industry risk score of '9'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Cambodia to group '9' from group '10'. It is also revising the economic risk score to '9' from '10'. At the same time, Standard & Poor's has assigned an industry risk score of '9'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of Cambodia (Kingdom of) (unsolicited ratings; B/Stable/B; axBB-/--/axB) under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '9' are Jamaica, Papua New Guinea, Ukraine, and Venezuela.

Our economic risk score of '9' reflects our view that Cambodia has "extremely high risk" in "economic resilience" and "credit risk in the economy." We also view the country to have "intermediate risk" in terms of "economic imbalances," as our criteria define those terms.

Our assessment of economic resilience reflects Cambodia's very small, narrow, and underdeveloped economy. Its high dependence on agriculture, garment exports, and tourism makes its economic growth volatile. That said, we view Cambodia's economic prospects as good due to its political stability, as well as its liberal economic and trade policies.

In our opinion, the economy's exposure to imbalances has declined due to a moderation in credit growth and a property price correction after 2007, following a period of rapid growth. We note that this correction has had limited impact on the banking industry so far.

Our view of credit risk in the economy takes into account moderate private sector debt in the context of very low income levels, relaxed lending practices and underwriting standards, as well as very weak payment culture and rule of law. Loans to high-risk sectors, such as construction and real estate, together accounted for a high 12% of the total loan portfolio.

Our industry risk score of '9' for Cambodia is based on our opinion that the country faces "extremely high risk" in its "institutional framework," "very high risk" in its "systemwide funding," and "high risk" in its "competitive dynamics."

In our view, Cambodia's institutional framework is undermined by weak enforcement, stretched supervisory capacity, and weak regulatory track record. The regulator takes a gradualist approach with banks, preferring to give extensions or waivers rather than imposing penalties for failure to meet requirements. Moreover, we consider the banks' governance and transparency to be weak. Although the central bank has taken steps to improve governance in banks, we believe the regulations and policies are unlikely to become comparable to international standards in the medium term.

Our assessment on competitive dynamics reflects the moderate risk appetite of banks. Although loan growth is high, banks in Cambodia are mostly into traditional lines of business, with most of its earnings coming from the traditional fund-based business. In our view, the Cambodian banking system has moderate overcapacity and a degree of instability, due partly to its low barriers to entry. On the other hand, market distortions are limited.

Our assessment on funding of the Cambodian banking system reflects the history of weak customer confidence, although we note that there was no systemwide run on deposits during the current global financial crisis. We believe the absence of debt capital markets further restricts the alternative source of funding for banks. Additionally, the government and the central bank play a very limited role in supporting funding of the banking system, in our view.

We have classified the Cambodia government's tendency to support private-sector banks in the "uncertain" category. The Cambodian government has historically allowed weaker banks to fail. Assistance provided to troubled banks has been restricted to promoting their restructuring or encouraging them to be taken over by foreign players.

