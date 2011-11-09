(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessments after having published our updated methodology.

-- We are revising our BICRA on Brazil to group '4' from group '5'.

-- We are also revising our economic risk score to '5' from '6', and assigning an industry risk score of '3'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it revised its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Brazil to group '4' from group '5'. It also revised the economic risk score to '5' from '6' and assigned an industry risk score of '3'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of the Federative Republic of Brazil (foreign currency: BBB-/Positive/A-3; local currency: BBB+/Positive/A-2) under our updated BICRA methodology. The BICRA groups summarize our view of the risks that a bank operating within a particular country and banking industry faces relative to those in other banking industries. They range from group '1' (the lowest risk) to group '10' (the highest risk). Other countries in BICRA group '4' are Mexico, Spain, Taiwan, Peru, and South Africa.

Our economic risk score of '5' reflects our opinion that Brazil has "high risk" in terms of "economic resilience," "low risk" in terms of "economic imbalances," and "high risk" in terms of "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria define those terms.

In our opinion, economic improvements and political consensus in favor of cautious fiscal and monetary policies have added to the flexibility the Brazilian economic authorities have to face significant external shocks, as demonstrated during the recent world economic and financial crisis.

Nonetheless, despite recent advances, Brazil's structural rigidities and the need to increase investments are likely to result in spending pressures, challenging fiscal performance and weakening its capacity to mitigate the impact of external shocks through countercyclical policies.

Our assessment of "low risk" of economic imbalances is based on our view that potential distortions emanating from the current expansionary phase in Brazil remain manageable and contained by a proactive stance from the central bank. The remarkable turnaround in Brazil's external accounts and its lower fiscal imbalances also indicate a more stable operating environment for the financial industry going forward, and lower country risk.

Our score on credit risk in Brazil's economy is '4'; this reflects a "high-risk" assessment based on households' limited debt capacity, as evidenced by a low GDP per capita of $10,809, a rapid increase in leverage in the private sector (with bank intermediation reaching almost 50% of GDP), and a weak payment culture. We have also incorporated into our assessment inefficiencies in the legal framework and judicial system.

Our industry risk score for Brazil is '3'. This reflects an "intermediate-risk" assessment of "institutional framework," a "low-risk" assessment of "competitive dynamics," and an "intermediate-risk" assessment of "systemwide funding," as our criteria define those terms.

We base our assessment of "intermediate risk" for the institutional framework on regulation that is in line with international standards and a sound track record of regulators' ability to cope with past crises. The banking authorities' effective supervision and close monitoring of the financial system also support this assessment.

Supporting our assessment of competitive dynamics as "low risk" is the moderate risk appetite of the banking sector and the prolonged and predictable profitability of banks, which is comparable with that of other sectors of the economy. The banks have no high-risk products or techniques to shift risks off their financial statements. In our opinion, the industry's stability is very high, with four banks dominating the market without significant nonbanking competition.

In our view, the systemwide funding of Brazil is "intermediate risk." The banking system bases its funding on stable domestic customer deposits as a percentage of total loans (close to 90%), with a low dependence on foreign funding as a percentage of total loans (below 4%). These characteristics also get support from a moderately broad and deep capital market for medium-term debt.

We classify the Brazilian government as "supportive" toward domestic banking. We recognize the government's long track record of providing support to the banking system in times of exceptional duress.

