OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessments after having published our updated methodology.

-- We are revising our BICRA on Korea to group '3' from group '4'.

-- We are maintaining our economic risk score at '4', and assigning an industry risk score of '3'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it has revised its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Korea (foreign currency: A/Stable/A-1; local currency: A+/Stable/A-1) to group '3' from group '4'. It is maintaining the economic risk score at '4'. In addition, it has assigned an industry risk score of '3'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of Korea under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '3' are the U.S., New Zealand, and the U.K.

Our economic risk score of '4' reflects our opinion that Korea faces "intermediate risk" in "economic resilience," "low risk" for "economic imbalances," and "high risk" in terms of "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria define those terms.

Korea has a diversified economy that is not dependent on a particular industry or market. The economy also posted relatively strong growth backed by solid performance from globally competitive exporters throughout the recent financial turmoil. Nonetheless, we have a relatively modest outlook for exports, considering external factors such as a slowdown in demand for exports from developed economies, which could also pressure growth in domestic demand and lead to smaller gains in household income.

In our assessment, we took into account the relatively small increase in asset prices, including real estate property prices, which Korea has seen since 2008, following two years of strong growth. Korea's current account and net external position were also maintained at sound levels. Korea experienced relatively high credit growth during 2005-2008, but we expect the pace of growth to remain at relatively low levels in the next two to three years.

There is a high level of private-sector leverage in Korea, including both corporate and household sectors. We believe the corporate sector's high leverage is partly due to relatively strong focus on capital-intensive industries for exports. We also note that household debt levels have steadily increased in recent years amid financial turmoil, and this could pressure the banking system's asset quality in the event of sharp interest rate hikes, which cannot be ruled out in the current inflationary environment.

Our industry risk score of '3' reflects our opinion that Korea faces "intermediate risk" in its "institutional framework" and "competitive dynamics," and "low risk" in "systemwide funding."

We consider Korea's regulatory scope and coverage as comparable to international standards although we regard the track record as mixed. In our view, financial system supervision has improved after the system experienced two crises--the credit card bubble in 2003-2004 and the Asian financial crisis in 1997. Although there were some issues with the regulator's handling of real estate project finance loan exposures and problems in mutual savings banks, the regulator has been successful in reducing the banking system's reliance on short-term foreign-currency funding.

We view Korean banks' risk appetite as moderate amid a stable operating environment and limited market distortion. Korean banks had increased their exposures to construction and real estate industries, including real estate project financing, when the property market was booming, resulting in relatively high profitability. But when the property market cooled, the banks incurred relatively high credit costs for their exposures.

Korea's banking system benefits from a good level of stable, core customer deposits. Although reliance on short-term foreign-currency funding remains a risk, we note that the banks have lengthened the average tenor of their foreign-currency debts in recent years. We also view the Korean banking system as being supported by the domestic wholesale debt market, and we consider the government as likely to provide funding support, if needed.

We classify the Korean government as "highly supportive" toward domestic banking. We recognize the government's track record of introducing various regulatory measures and providing support to the banking system in times of distress.

