OVERVIEW
-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk
Assessments after having published our updated methodology.
-- We are revising our BICRA on Korea to group '3' from
group '4'.
-- We are maintaining our economic risk score at '4', and
assigning an industry risk score of '3'.
BICRA ACTION
On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said
that it has revised its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment
(BICRA) on Korea (foreign currency: A/Stable/A-1; local
currency: A+/Stable/A-1) to group '3' from group '4'. It is
maintaining the economic risk score at '4'. In addition, it has
assigned an industry risk score of '3'.
RATIONALE
We have reviewed the banking sector of Korea under our
updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA
framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global
banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated
and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend
credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a
scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems
(group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in
BICRA group '3' are the U.S., New Zealand, and the U.K.
Our economic risk score of '4' reflects our opinion that
Korea faces "intermediate risk" in "economic resilience," "low
risk" for "economic imbalances," and "high risk" in terms of
"credit risk in the economy," as our criteria define those
terms.
Korea has a diversified economy that is not dependent on a
particular industry or market. The economy also posted
relatively strong growth backed by solid performance from
globally competitive exporters throughout the recent financial
turmoil. Nonetheless, we have a relatively modest outlook for
exports, considering external factors such as a slowdown in
demand for exports from developed economies, which could also
pressure growth in domestic demand and lead to smaller gains in
household income.
In our assessment, we took into account the relatively small
increase in asset prices, including real estate property prices,
which Korea has seen since 2008, following two years of strong
growth. Korea's current account and net external position were
also maintained at sound levels. Korea experienced relatively
high credit growth during 2005-2008, but we expect the pace of
growth to remain at relatively low levels in the next two to
three years.
There is a high level of private-sector leverage in Korea,
including both corporate and household sectors. We believe the
corporate sector's high leverage is partly due to relatively
strong focus on capital-intensive industries for exports. We
also note that household debt levels have steadily increased in
recent years amid financial turmoil, and this could pressure the
banking system's asset quality in the event of sharp interest
rate hikes, which cannot be ruled out in the current
inflationary environment.
Our industry risk score of '3' reflects our opinion that
Korea faces "intermediate risk" in its "institutional framework"
and "competitive dynamics," and "low risk" in "systemwide
funding."
We consider Korea's regulatory scope and coverage as
comparable to international standards although we regard the
track record as mixed. In our view, financial system supervision
has improved after the system experienced two crises--the credit
card bubble in 2003-2004 and the Asian financial crisis in 1997.
Although there were some issues with the regulator's handling of
real estate project finance loan exposures and problems in
mutual savings banks, the regulator has been successful in
reducing the banking system's reliance on short-term
foreign-currency funding.
We view Korean banks' risk appetite as moderate amid a
stable operating environment and limited market distortion.
Korean banks had increased their exposures to construction and
real estate industries, including real estate project financing,
when the property market was booming, resulting in relatively
high profitability. But when the property market cooled, the
banks incurred relatively high credit costs for their exposures.
Korea's banking system benefits from a good level of stable,
core customer deposits. Although reliance on short-term
foreign-currency funding remains a risk, we note that the banks
have lengthened the average tenor of their foreign-currency
debts in recent years. We also view the Korean banking system as
being supported by the domestic wholesale debt market, and we
consider the government as likely to provide funding support, if
needed.
We classify the Korean government as "highly supportive"
toward domestic banking. We recognize the government's track
record of introducing various regulatory measures and providing
support to the banking system in times of distress.
