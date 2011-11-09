(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 09-

OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessments after having published our updated methodology.

-- We are maintaining our BICRA on Hong Kong at group '2'.

-- We are also revising our economic risk score to '3' from '2', and assigning an industry risk score of '1'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is maintaining its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Hong Kong (AAA/Stable/A-1+) at group '2'. It has also revised the economic risk score to '3' from '2'. At the same time, it assigned an industry risk score of '1'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region) under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '2' are Singapore, Australia, Japan, and Sweden.

Our economic risk score for Hong Kong is '3'. This reflects a "very low risk" assessment of "economic resilience," a "high risk" assessment of "economic imbalances," and a "low risk" assessment of "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria define those terms.

Our assessment of economic resilience reflects our expectation that Hong Kong would remain a wealthy, market-oriented, resilient, and highly flexible economy with above-average growth. In our view, strong growth in mainland China and deepening economic and financial links have boosted Hong Kong's growth prospects.

The assessment of economic imbalances reflects Hong Kong's volatile housing prices and continuous rise in domestic credit relative to its GDP. In our analysis, we recognize Hong Kong's role as an international financial center and close linkages with mainland China may result in the economy showing significantly higher credit growth than what is actually being channeled into the domestic economy.

The assessment of credit risk in the economy reflects Hong Kong's satisfactory household debt-to-GDP ratio, a fairly strong corporate sector, and good quality residential mortgages. These partially mitigate the inherent risk stemming from a high domestic credit balance, which is also linked to economic activities in mainland China. In our view, Hong Kong's strong payment culture and effective legal framework promote efficient loan recovery process, and high adherence to the rule of law. We consider that lending practices and underwriting standards of banks in Hong Kong are generally conservative.

Our industry risk score for Hong Kong is '1'. This reflects a "very low risk" assessment of "institutional framework," a "low risk" assessment of "competitive dynamics," and a "very low risk" assessment of "systemwide funding."

We consider the regulatory standards in Hong Kong to be conservative, enforcement of regulation is strong and hands-on, and the regulatory coverage is comprehensive. We recognize the regulator to be effective, as demonstrated by its good regulatory track record of preventing problems in the banking sector. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has further tightened regulatory requirements on banks' underwriting criteria in relation to mortgages in the past two years in order to mitigate the potential impact of a future downturn in property prices on the banking sector.

We assess competitive dynamics to be of low risk. Risk appetite is restrained, with very limited presence of complex and highly risky products, and securitization. The competitive environment is fairly stable. No particular market distortion affects the sector.

In our view, the systemwide funding of Hong Kong is of very low risk due to a very strong core customer deposit base, which is more than enough to fund the banking sector's loan book. In addition, we believe that the government and the monetary authority is likely to support the banking system funding, if needed.

We classify the Hong Kong government as "highly supportive" toward domestic banking. We recognize the government's track record of implementing exceptional policies to maintain the stability of financial systems in Hong Kong in times of shocks. The Exchange Fund Ordinance empowers the government to use the Exchange Fund to maintain financial stability of Hong Kong.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Standard & Poor's BICRAs Highlight The Shifting Balance In Global Banking, Nov. 9, 2011

-- S&P's BICRAs Measure Banking Risks For 86 Countries, Nov. 9, 2011