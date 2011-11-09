(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment on Trinidad and Tobago in light of our updated methodology.

-- We are revising our BICRA on Trinidad and Tobago to group '5' from group '6'.

-- We are also revising our economic risk score to '5' from '6' and assigning an industry risk score of '6'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is revising its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Trinidad and Tobago to group '5' from group '6'. We are also revising the economic risk score to '5' from '6' and assigning an industry risk score of '6'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (T&T; A/Stable/A-1) banking sector under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '5' are China, India, Colombia, and Panama.

Our economic risk score of '5' for T&T reflects our opinion that the country has "high risk" in "economic resilience" and "intermediate risk" in terms of "economic imbalances" and "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria define those terms.

Trinidadian banks benefit from operating in a country with a solid fiscal and external position. We believe T&T's historically stable political and macroeconomic framework, reflected in the sovereign rating (A/Stable/A-1), also supports its economic resilience. Even though we expect fiscal flexibility to decline as a result of the bailout of CL Financial Group (CLFG), net general government debt likely will rise to 28% of GDP in fiscal 2011 from 15% in fiscal 2010. However, it will remain below the 36% median for 'A' rated sovereigns.

Modest growth in private-sector credit and real housing prices leads us to believe that there is not a credit-fueled asset-price bubble that might affect financial institutions. On the external side, T&T has consistently reported current account surpluses and negative net external debt, and we expect this to continue.

T&T has good private-sector debt capacity and relatively low leverage. However, the banking industry's asset quality has deteriorated as a result of the exposure to related parties and the construction sector, which will continue to face tough economic conditions. We note that the application of English law allows fast and less-expensive recovery processes.

Our industry risk score of '6' for T&T is based on our opinion that the country faces "high risk" in its "institutional framework" and "competitive dynamics" and "intermediate risk" in "systemwide funding."

T&T's banking industry has a limited regulatory framework. The recent bankruptcy of CLFG has highlighted, in our view, the need for greater supervision over complex conglomerates. The government is pursuing legislation to include other financial institutions and to make a consolidated analysis of risks.

Significant market distortions, associated with strong participation of government-owned banks (about 70% of total loans in the system), are present. The banking system is small and stable, with three banks dominating the market. However, the industry's risk appetite is moderate, based on adequate and prolonged profitability. Trinidadian banks do not have high-risk characteristics.

Despite the banking sector's high dependence on deposits and negative net external debt, T&T has a shallow capital market, which somewhat limits the banking sector's funding profile. In addition, the important participation of enterprises' deposits within the banking industry's deposit base (54% on average over the past four years), sources that we consider quite volatile, limit the funding profile.

We also believe the Trinidadian government has been "supportive" of the banking sector, and we expect the government to continue to provide support to the banking system in times of exceptional stress.

