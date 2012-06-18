(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 18 -

Summary analysis -- Li & Fung Ltd. -------------------------------- 18-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/-- Country: Hong Kong

Primary SIC: Durable goods,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 501897

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

12-Aug-2004 A-/-- A-/--

Rationale

The corporate credit rating on Li & Fung Ltd. reflects the Hong Kong-based company's large scale, high operational flexibility, cash-generative business, and strong record of business integration and liability management. The company's deteriorating financial risk profile, aggressive growth strategy in the current three-year plan, and large exposure to the U.S. consumer market temper these strengths. We view the company's business risk profile as "strong" and its financial risk profile as "intermediate".