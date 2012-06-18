(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 18 -
Summary analysis -- Li & Fung Ltd. -------------------------------- 18-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/-- Country: Hong Kong
Primary SIC: Durable goods,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 501897
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
12-Aug-2004 A-/-- A-/--
Rationale
The corporate credit rating on Li & Fung Ltd. reflects the Hong Kong-based
company's large scale, high operational flexibility, cash-generative business,
and strong record of business integration and liability management. The
company's deteriorating financial risk profile, aggressive growth strategy in
the current three-year plan, and large exposure to the U.S. consumer market
temper these strengths. We view the company's business risk profile as
"strong" and its financial risk profile as "intermediate".