OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment on Chile in light of our updated methodology.

-- We are maintaining our BICRA on Chile at group '3'.

-- We are also maintaining our economic risk score of '4' and assigning an industry risk score of '3'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is maintaining its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on the Republic of Chile (foreign currency: A+/Positive/A-1; local currency: AA/Positive/A-1+) at group '3'. It is also maintaining the economic risk score of '4' and assigning an industry risk score of '3'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the Chilean banking sector under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). The BICRA groups summarize our view of the risks that a bank operating within a particular country and banking industry faces relative to those in other banking industries. Other countries in BICRA group '3' are the U.S., South Korea, New Zealand, and the U.K.

Our economic risk score of '4' reflects our opinion that Chile has an "intermediate risk" in "economic resilience," "economic imbalances," and in "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria defines those terms.

Chile has an open and somewhat narrow economy, with relatively high dependence on commodity exports, and a still low GDP per capita of around $12,500. However, its strong fiscal performance and low inflation, large external assets, and low public debt burden, as well as its healthy financial system, relatively well developed domestic capital market, and fluid access to the global financial markets partly offset those weaknesses. Chile withstood the 2008-2009 global financial crisis in relatively good shape, compared with many other similarly rated sovereigns.

In spite of its lower GDP per capita vs. peers, which we use as an indicator of the private sector's debt capacity, and its highly leveraged private sector relative to peers--bank credit represents about 85% of GDP--several factors partially mitigate those weaknesses. Chile's economy shows good performance, the banking system's loan portfolio is relatively well diversified, with almost no subprime lending, and the country has low foreign-exchange exposure.

Our industry risk score of '3' is based on our opinion that Chile enjoys a "low risk" in its "institutional framework," "intermediate risk" in its "competitive dynamics," and "low risk" in "systemwide funding," as our criteria defines those terms.

We believe that Chile enjoys low political and regulatory risk, given its adequate banking regulation. In addition, the country has a highly competitive financial system with low market distortions and a low participation of the public sector, with only one government-owned bank that represents around 15% and 20% of the total system's loans and deposits, respectively.

Chilean banks benefit from a good funding profile, with an ample deposit base that finances about 85% to 90% of total loans, and with a relatively large share of more stable deposits from individuals and local pension funds. In addition, Chilean banks have a relatively low dependence from external funding, which represents about 10% of the system's total liabilities. Moreover, Chilean banks have a fluid access to long-term funding in the domestic market, in inflation-adjusted local currency, which allows them to finance their residential mortgage segment (it represents about 25% of total loans and about 20% of GDP).

We classify the Chilean government as "supportive" toward domestic banking. The government has a track record of providing support to the banking system in times of exceptional stress.

