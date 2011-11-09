(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment on Chile
in light of our updated methodology.
-- We are maintaining our BICRA on Chile at group '3'.
-- We are also maintaining our economic risk score of '4' and assigning
an industry risk score of '3'.
BICRA ACTION
On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is
maintaining its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on the
Republic of Chile (foreign currency: A+/Positive/A-1; local currency:
AA/Positive/A-1+) at group '3'. It is also maintaining the economic risk score
of '4' and assigning an industry risk score of '3'.
RATIONALE
We have reviewed the Chilean banking sector under our updated BICRA
methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to
evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country
covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend
credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to
10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the
highest-risk (group '10'). The BICRA groups summarize our view of the risks
that a bank operating within a particular country and banking industry faces
relative to those in other banking industries. Other countries in BICRA group
'3' are the U.S., South Korea, New Zealand, and the U.K.
Our economic risk score of '4' reflects our opinion that Chile has an
"intermediate risk" in "economic resilience," "economic imbalances," and in
"credit risk in the economy," as our criteria defines those terms.
Chile has an open and somewhat narrow economy, with relatively high dependence
on commodity exports, and a still low GDP per capita of around $12,500.
However, its strong fiscal performance and low inflation, large external
assets, and low public debt burden, as well as its healthy financial system,
relatively well developed domestic capital market, and fluid access to the
global financial markets partly offset those weaknesses. Chile withstood the
2008-2009 global financial crisis in relatively good shape, compared with many
other similarly rated sovereigns.
In spite of its lower GDP per capita vs. peers, which we use as an indicator
of the private sector's debt capacity, and its highly leveraged private sector
relative to peers--bank credit represents about 85% of GDP--several factors
partially mitigate those weaknesses. Chile's economy shows good performance,
the banking system's loan portfolio is relatively well diversified, with
almost no subprime lending, and the country has low foreign-exchange exposure.
Our industry risk score of '3' is based on our opinion that Chile enjoys a
"low risk" in its "institutional framework," "intermediate risk" in its
"competitive dynamics," and "low risk" in "systemwide funding," as our
criteria defines those terms.
We believe that Chile enjoys low political and regulatory risk, given its
adequate banking regulation. In addition, the country has a highly competitive
financial system with low market distortions and a low participation of the
public sector, with only one government-owned bank that represents around 15%
and 20% of the total system's loans and deposits, respectively.
Chilean banks benefit from a good funding profile, with an ample deposit base
that finances about 85% to 90% of total loans, and with a relatively large
share of more stable deposits from individuals and local pension funds. In
addition, Chilean banks have a relatively low dependence from external
funding, which represents about 10% of the system's total liabilities.
Moreover, Chilean banks have a fluid access to long-term funding in the
domestic market, in inflation-adjusted local currency, which allows them to
finance their residential mortgage segment (it represents about 25% of total
loans and about 20% of GDP).
We classify the Chilean government as "supportive" toward domestic banking.
The government has a track record of providing support to the banking system
in times of exceptional stress.
