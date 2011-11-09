(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 09-

OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment on Uruguay in light of our updated methodology.

-- We are maintaining our BICRA on Uruguay at group '8'.

-- We are revising our economic risk score to '7' from '8' and assigning an industry risk score of '8'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is maintaining its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on the Oriental Republic of Uruguay (BB+/Stable/B) at group '8'. It is also revising the economic risk score to '7' from '8' and assigning an industry risk score of '8'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed Uruguay's banking sector under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '5' are Argentina, Bolivia, Georgia, and Lebanon.

Our economic risk score of '7' reflects our opinion that Uruguay has "high risk" in "economic resilience" and "economic imbalances" and "very high risk" in "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria define those terms.

In Uruguay, economic growth remains high, fiscal performance is improving, and political risk is low. However, monetary flexibility remains limited, mainly because of high dollarization and a low level of financial intermediation (domestic credit is about 23% of GDP).

Uruguay's economic imbalances have improved significantly since the economic crisis and the implementation of a floating exchange rate in 2002. Favorable global and regional conditions have supported export growth, though current account and trade deficits reflect increased import demand since 2006 as domestic demand strengthened. Uruguay's external liquidity continued to improve in recent years, however it remains weaker than rated peers' when factoring nonresident deposits in foreign currency into short-term external debt. Gross external financing needs to current account receipts plus reserves remain significant, though they decreased markedly to 100% at year-end 2010 from 165% in 2005. We expect they will stabilize at about that level over the next two to three years. (Gross external financing needs are the current account deficit plus amortization of short-, medium-, and long-term debt.)

Uruguay has relatively low GDP per capita (about $12,000 at year-end 2010), which we use as an indicator of the private sector's debt capacity, and loans denominated in foreign currency account for about half of total bank loans. However, the banking sector has relatively well-diversified loans and almost no subprime lending.

Our industry risk score for Uruguay is '8', reflecting our view of "high risk" in its "institutional framework," "intermediate risk" in "competitive dynamics," and "extremely high risk" in "systemwide funding."

The Uruguayan banking system has faced delays in implementing Basel II and International Financial Reporting Standards. Partly mitigating this is the central bank's close monitoring of the banking system's liquidity and quality of information that it provides.

Uruguay has a profitable and competitive financial system with low market distortions in spite of the public sector's relatively large presence. The public sector accounts for about 45% of the system's total loans.

The funding of the banking system is based mainly on deposits, which account for about 80%-85% (adjusting wholesale funding) of total loans, and external funding represents about 30% of total loans. The domestic capital market is narrow because of the economy's small size.

We classify the Uruguayan government as "support uncertain" toward domestic banking. We believe that the government has a poor track record of anticipating past crises and aiding problematic banks during those periods.

