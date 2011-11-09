(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment on
Uruguay in light of our updated methodology.
-- We are maintaining our BICRA on Uruguay at group '8'.
-- We are revising our economic risk score to '7' from '8' and assigning
an industry risk score of '8'.
BICRA ACTION
On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is
maintaining its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on the
Oriental Republic of Uruguay (BB+/Stable/B) at group '8'. It is also revising
the economic risk score to '7' from '8' and assigning an industry risk score
of '8'.
RATIONALE
We have reviewed Uruguay's banking sector under our updated BICRA
methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to
evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country
covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend
credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10,
ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk
(group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '5' are Argentina, Bolivia,
Georgia, and Lebanon.
Our economic risk score of '7' reflects our opinion that Uruguay has "high
risk" in "economic resilience" and "economic imbalances" and "very high risk"
in "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria define those terms.
In Uruguay, economic growth remains high, fiscal performance is improving,
and political risk is low. However, monetary flexibility remains limited, mainly
because of high dollarization and a low level of financial intermediation
(domestic credit is about 23% of GDP).
Uruguay's economic imbalances have improved significantly since the economic
crisis and the implementation of a floating exchange rate in 2002. Favorable
global and regional conditions have supported export growth, though current
account and trade deficits reflect increased import demand since 2006 as
domestic demand strengthened. Uruguay's external liquidity continued to
improve in recent years, however it remains weaker than rated peers' when
factoring nonresident deposits in foreign currency into short-term external
debt. Gross external financing needs to current account receipts plus reserves
remain significant, though they decreased markedly to 100% at year-end 2010
from 165% in 2005. We expect they will stabilize at about that level over the
next two to three years. (Gross external financing needs are the current
account deficit plus amortization of short-, medium-, and long-term debt.)
Uruguay has relatively low GDP per capita (about $12,000 at year-end 2010),
which we use as an indicator of the private sector's debt capacity, and loans
denominated in foreign currency account for about half of total bank loans.
However, the banking sector has relatively well-diversified loans and almost
no subprime lending.
Our industry risk score for Uruguay is '8', reflecting our view of "high
risk" in its "institutional framework," "intermediate risk" in "competitive
dynamics," and "extremely high risk" in "systemwide funding."
The Uruguayan banking system has faced delays in implementing Basel II and
International Financial Reporting Standards. Partly mitigating this is the
central bank's close monitoring of the banking system's liquidity and quality
of information that it provides.
Uruguay has a profitable and competitive financial system with low market
distortions in spite of the public sector's relatively large presence. The
public sector accounts for about 45% of the system's total loans.
The funding of the banking system is based mainly on deposits, which account
for about 80%-85% (adjusting wholesale funding) of total loans, and external
funding represents about 30% of total loans. The domestic capital market is
narrow because of the economy's small size.
We classify the Uruguayan government as "support uncertain" toward domestic
banking. We believe that the government has a poor track record of
anticipating past crises and aiding problematic banks during those periods.
