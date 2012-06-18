(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Rationale

The 'BBB' ratings on the A$1.08 billion senior-secured CPI-indexing annuity bonds (CPI bonds) issued by Ancora (RCH) Pty Ltd. and the A$250 million senior-secured preference units issued by Children's Health Partnership Holdings Pty Ltd., as trustee for CHP Holdings Unit Trust (CHP Holdings), reflect our view of the stability and predictability of the availability-based payments derived from a concession contract with the State of Victoria (AAA/Stable/A-1+) for the construction and operation of the new Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne. Also underpinning the ratings are:

-- Our view of the experience and quality of the contractors involved in the project, and

-- A contractual structure that has, among other features, cash-trapping mechanisms and step-in rights for financiers.

Partly offsetting these positive factors are the following weaknesses of the project:

-- Highly leveraged financing,

-- Modest cash flow coverage,

-- Complex legal and tax structure (although similar to other public-private partnership projects), and

-- A degree of reliance on commercial activity revenue.

The 'BB+' rating on Ancora's A$58.09 million annuity bonds reflects the subordination of those bonds. In addition, the junior annuity bonds have a greater reliance on commercial revenue--including revenue from non-core commercial activities, such as a hotel--than the project's senior debt.