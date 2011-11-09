(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessments after having published our updated methodology.

-- We are revising our BICRA on Colombia to group '5' from group '6'.

-- We are revising our economic risk score to '6' from '5', and the industry risk score to '5' from '6'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is revising its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Colombia to group '5' from group '6'. It is also revising the economic risk score to '6' from '5', and the industry risk score to '5' from '6'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of the Republic of Colombia (BBB-/Stable/A-3) under our updated BICRA methodology. The BICRA groups summarize our view of the risks that a bank operating within a particular country and banking industry faces relative to those in other banking industries. They range from group '1' (the lowest risk) to group '10' (the highest risk). Other countries in BICRA group '5' are Panama, Trinidad y Tobago, China, India, and Turkey.

Our economic risk score of '6' reflects our opinion that Colombia has "high risk" in "economic resilience" and "credit risk in the economy," and "intermediate risk" in terms of "economic imbalances," as our criteria defines those terms.

The Colombian economy's concentration in certain commodities makes it vulnerable to external shocks. Additionally, GDP per capita is low at about $6,400 and unemployment is still high compared with other countries. However, the Colombian economy has shown increased resilience that, combined with favorable medium-term growth prospects, should restrain public sector debt burden. Deepening domestic capital markets and improving external liquidity should continue to reduce vulnerability of the sovereign debt burden. Exchange-rate flexibility and a monetary policy targeting inflation should help the economy withstand external shocks.

In our view, Colombian economy is in an expansionary phase. Private-sector credit has been increasing at more than 18% in the past few years. Residential real estate prices have moderately increased, but we expect high growth in commercial real estate prices, which could erode the banking system's asset quality. The exposure to equity prices is limited. The current account deficit is likely to be 2.8% of GDP in 2011 and will be mostly funded by foreign direct investment.

Low incomes are the main reason behind the private-sector credit to GDP ratio of 34%, since debt capacity and leverage are low. The country has strengthened its underwriting standards. Loan-to-value ratios are conservative, at about 53%, and the banking sector's exposure to foreign currencies is low, at less than 10%; however, its exposure to commercial real estate is increasing. Payment culture is solid, but a still inefficient rule of law slows the claims process over loan collaterals.

Our industry risk score of '5' for Colombia is based on our opinion that the country faces "high risk" in its "institutional framework," and "intermediate risk" in its "competitive dynamics" and "system-wide funding."

Our institutional framework assessment is based on the country's accounting standards, which are still not aligned with international standards. Regulators monitor market, credit, and liquidity risks, but not operational risk, which is supervised in most investment-grade sovereigns. Supervision of existing large and complex financial conglomerates is challenging for authorities, particularly now that these conglomerates are expanding abroad. However, regulators have well documented procedures and adequate track record of early action and prevention towards distressed financial institutions. Improvements in transparency and good disclosure of accounts and ownership of banks have created favorable conditions, strengthening supervision and coverage.

The banking sector has shown prolonged profitability levels that are higher than those of other sectors in the economy. However, banks offer traditional service products and a limited number of high-risk products, and commercial practices have strengthened. Colombian banking system is moderately concentrated: three local banks-- Bancolombia S.A. , Banco de Bogota S.A. , and Davivienda S.A. DVIp.CN -accounted for 48% of the loans as of June 2011. Additionally, the two largest financial groups, Grupo Aval (not rated) and Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A. (BBB-/Watch Neg/--), account for more than half of the market share. Market distortions, in our view, are limited, given the low presence of government-owned financial institutions.

Banks enjoys a stable and growing core customer deposit base, which has been the main source of funding for the sector. The country's still shallow capital markets, lack of long-term funding alternatives that harm asset liability management, and a moderate use of securitization continue to constrain the industry. The central bank's lending facilities and policies are adequate in terms of its capacity and good track record of providing guarantees, transparency, and liquidity.

We classify the Colombian government as 'supportive' toward domestic banking. We recognize the government's long track record of providing support to the banking system in times of exceptional duress.

