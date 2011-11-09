(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 09-
OVERVIEW
-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk
Assessments after having published our updated methodology.
-- We are revising our BICRA on Colombia to group '5' from
group '6'.
-- We are revising our economic risk score to '6' from '5',
and the industry risk score to '5' from '6'.
BICRA ACTION
On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said
that it is revising its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment
(BICRA) on Colombia to group '5' from group '6'. It is also
revising the economic risk score to '6' from '5', and the
industry risk score to '5' from '6'.
RATIONALE
We have reviewed the banking sector of the Republic of
Colombia (BBB-/Stable/A-3) under our updated BICRA methodology.
The BICRA groups summarize our view of the risks that a bank
operating within a particular country and banking industry faces
relative to those in other banking industries. They range from
group '1' (the lowest risk) to group '10' (the highest risk).
Other countries in BICRA group '5' are Panama, Trinidad y
Tobago, China, India, and Turkey.
Our economic risk score of '6' reflects our opinion that
Colombia has "high risk" in "economic resilience" and "credit
risk in the economy," and "intermediate risk" in terms of
"economic imbalances," as our criteria defines those terms.
The Colombian economy's concentration in certain commodities
makes it vulnerable to external shocks. Additionally, GDP per
capita is low at about $6,400 and unemployment is still high
compared with other countries. However, the Colombian economy
has shown increased resilience that, combined with favorable
medium-term growth prospects, should restrain public sector debt
burden. Deepening domestic capital markets and improving
external liquidity should continue to reduce vulnerability of
the sovereign debt burden. Exchange-rate flexibility and a
monetary policy targeting inflation should help the economy
withstand external shocks.
In our view, Colombian economy is in an expansionary phase.
Private-sector credit has been increasing at more than 18% in
the past few years. Residential real estate prices have
moderately increased, but we expect high growth in commercial
real estate prices, which could erode the banking system's asset
quality. The exposure to equity prices is limited. The current
account deficit is likely to be 2.8% of GDP in 2011 and will be
mostly funded by foreign direct investment.
Low incomes are the main reason behind the private-sector
credit to GDP ratio of 34%, since debt capacity and leverage are
low. The country has strengthened its underwriting standards.
Loan-to-value ratios are conservative, at about 53%, and the
banking sector's exposure to foreign currencies is low, at less
than 10%; however, its exposure to commercial real estate is
increasing. Payment culture is solid, but a still inefficient
rule of law slows the claims process over loan collaterals.
Our industry risk score of '5' for Colombia is based on our
opinion that the country faces "high risk" in its "institutional
framework," and "intermediate risk" in its "competitive
dynamics" and "system-wide funding."
Our institutional framework assessment is based on the
country's accounting standards, which are still not aligned with
international standards. Regulators monitor market, credit, and
liquidity risks, but not operational risk, which is supervised
in most investment-grade sovereigns. Supervision of existing
large and complex financial conglomerates is challenging for
authorities, particularly now that these conglomerates are
expanding abroad. However, regulators have well documented
procedures and adequate track record of early action and
prevention towards distressed financial institutions.
Improvements in transparency and good disclosure of accounts and
ownership of banks have created favorable conditions,
strengthening supervision and coverage.
The banking sector has shown prolonged profitability levels
that are higher than those of other sectors in the economy.
However, banks offer traditional service products and a limited
number of high-risk products, and commercial practices have
strengthened. Colombian banking system is moderately
concentrated: three local banks-- Bancolombia S.A. ,
Banco de Bogota S.A. , and Davivienda S.A. DVIp.CN
-accounted for 48% of the loans as of June 2011. Additionally,
the two largest financial groups, Grupo Aval (not
rated) and Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A.
(BBB-/Watch Neg/--), account for more than half of the market
share. Market distortions, in our view, are limited, given the
low presence of government-owned financial institutions.
Banks enjoys a stable and growing core customer deposit
base, which has been the main source of funding for the sector.
The country's still shallow capital markets, lack of long-term
funding alternatives that harm asset liability management, and a
moderate use of securitization continue to constrain the
industry. The central bank's lending facilities and policies are
adequate in terms of its capacity and good track record of
providing guarantees, transparency, and liquidity.
We classify the Colombian government as 'supportive' toward
domestic banking. We recognize the government's long track
record of providing support to the banking system in times of
exceptional duress.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And
Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Standard & Poor's BICRAs Highlight The Shifting Balance
In Global Banking, Nov. 9, 2011
-- S&P's BICRAs Measure Banking Risks For 86 Countries, Nov.
9, 2011