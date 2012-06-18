(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 18 - Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has assigned
PTT Public Company Limited's (PTT, 'AAA(tha)'/Stable/'F1+(tha)') upcoming
THB10bn senior unsecured debentures due 2019 a National Long-Term rating of
'AAA(tha)'. The proceeds will be used to refinance debt and fund future capex.
PTT's ratings reflect its dominance in Thailand's gas and oil industry, as well
as its strategic importance and function as a policy vehicle for the country's
energy security and development. Natural gas is a major fuel for Thailand's
electricity generation. PTT is the sole operator in Thailand's
mid-and-downstream gas industry. It is also one of the country's major
exploration and production companies, and a leading oil and petrochemicals
company.
PTT's credit profile is tempered by its vulnerability to fluctuations in
commodity prices, significant capex plans, negative free cash flow (after
dividend payout) generation expected in the next two years, exposure to
regulatory and political risks, as well as some foreign exchange risk.